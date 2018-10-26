Koei Tecmo and NIS America Teamed Up for a Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists Limited Edition

Set for launch in North America and Europe in early 2019, Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World is being published by Koei Tecmo. However, in a collaborate effort with NIS America, a new Limited Edition has been announced for the title.

This Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists Limited Edition set will be sold exclusively via the NIS America online store, and is currently up for preorder for $99.99. It comes with the following items:

A copy of Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World for PlayStation 4 or Switch

Official hardcover art book

Sound Archives official soundtrack

Cloth poster

Collector’s box

Nelke acrylic stand

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World is a new take on the Atelier formula. It’s still a JRPG, but the core of the gmae is town management, running stores, and making money. Alchemy is performed passively, and turn-based combat is still a factor.

In other Atelier news, Koei Tecmo just as recently confirmed the fourth entry in the Arland storyline, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland for the west, with a Spring 2019 release window. The rest of what once was the Arland Trilogy is also being re-released later this year both individually and as a bundle.

[Source: NIS America]