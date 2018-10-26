Tetris Effect Limited Demo Coming Next Week

Tetris Effect lands on the PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation VR by extension) quite soon, on November 9, 2018. But Mark MacDonald of Enhance Games revealed during yesterday’s episode of The Game Informer Show that, for a limited time, we’ll be able to try out the game for free.

During the show, MacDonald confirmed that a free demo for Tetris Effect, which is led by Rez figurehead Tetsuya Mizuguchi, will be landing on the PlayStation Store on November 1, a week ahead of launch. It won’t be there long, though, as it will be departing from the PlayStation Store on November 5. So if you’re excited about the game, or unsure, you’ll get just under a week to try it out.

As is the case with the final game, the demo for Tetris Effect will be playable with both the normal mode, as well as with PlayStation VR. However, we don’t know what the limitations on content will be in the demo at this time.

Don’t forget, if you’re planning on buying it, that a physical edition of Tetris Effect will be available. Digital preorders on the PlayStation Store are offering a 10% discount until launch day, and either way, both versions come with a bunch of bonus goodies, including a soundtrack sampler, PlayStation Network avatars, and a PlayStation 4 Dynamic Theme.

[Source: Push Square]