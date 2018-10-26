Watching the Yooka-Laylee 64-Bit Mode Will Get You Feeling Nostalgic

Yooka-Laylee’s whole M.O. is about tapping into nostalgia. Heavily inspired by the 3D platformers of the 1990s, Yooka-Laylee‘s newest update is taking it to the next level. When the 64-Bit Tonic is added in the coming weeks, the game will look like it’s stepped right onto the Nintendo 64.

To get the 64-Bit Tonic, you’ll have to talk to Vendi and enable the option. The tonic will bring you right back to right back to 1998, scanlines and all. Check out the 64-bit mode in action here:

The Tonic turns Yooka-Laylee as ugly as it can be, in the best kind of way. Textures, lighting, and framing all take a massive hit in this mode. If you wished Yooka-Laylee was even more nostalgic, this is the mode for you.

The update will be free, although a release window has not been given. It is currently in QA testing.

In other Yooka-Laylee news, a Kickstarter campaign for a comic book adaptation was just announced. Our Yooka-Laylee review called it a “breath of fresh air” in the video game world. The last major update fixed the camera, which was a major complaint in the review.

Yooka-Laylee is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you excited to see Yooka-Laylee step even further into the 90s? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]