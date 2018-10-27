Treyarch Makes Player-Requested Changes to Black Ops 4 Zombies, Outlines Penalties for Glitching

Treyarch has released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update, introducing some highly-requested changes to Zombies including increased last zombie bleed-out time, increased XP earn rates for solo and two-player matches, and much more.

Patch notes are as follows:

General Black Market Black Market and Operation: First Strike now live on all platforms . Resolved a delay in displaying Black Market reward images in the After Action Report. Miscellaneous General stability fixes and improvements across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout.

Zombies Gameplay Doubled the bleed-out timer on the last zombie per round from 5 to 10 minutes. Increased the XP earn rate in solo and 2-player matches. Reduced frequency of Hellhounds that spawn on mixed rounds in Blood of the Dead and Classified. Elixirs Increased maximum unique Elixir usage per round from 3 to 4. Decreased cooldown time on Common, Rare, Legendary, and Epic Elixirs. Decreased effective time on Aftertaste Elixir. Reduced effectiveness of Head Scan Elixir. Increased cooldown time on Classic Elixirs to balance increased last zombie bleed-out time. Adjusted cooldown for all Elixirs in Rush Mode. Corrected the Elixir cooldown reduction effect granted by the Time Slip Perk. Challenges Resolved an issue preventing players from completing the “Coming Through” Challenge. Resolved an issue where the “Up Close” and “Death Slider” Prestigious Challenges would reward the same Calling Card. Miscellaneous Resolved a crash that occurred when triggering Brain Rot on underwater Zombies.

Multiplayer Miscellaneous Resolved an issue where joining a match after a round switch would record a Loss if your team lost the match. Create-a-Class Resolved an issue preventing the Reactive Camo for the GKS Damascus from properly unlocking. Resolved an issue allowing the Access Denied Camo for the Strife to display as brighter than intended.



In addition to the update, Treyarch outlined the following penalties for players who use exploits and glitches:

First offense: Player will be temporarily suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, will have online splitscreen privileges revoked, and will have their Leaderboard entries deleted.

Extreme or repeat offenses: Player will be permanently suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, and will be blocked permanently from appearing in Leaderboards.

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, check out our recent coverage.

[Source: Reddit]