Agent 47’s ‘Fan-Favorite’ Briefcase Returns in Hitman 2

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive have released a new video in their How to Hitman series, highlighting Agent 47’s “fan-favorite” briefcase, which is set to return in Hitman 2. The “new and improved” briefcase will not only allow players to smuggle items into restricted areas, but also enable them to cause a distraction and subdue enemies.

Check out the video below.

Here’s an official description of the briefcase:

Due to popular demand, the fan-favorite briefcase will make a triumphant return in Hitman 2, allowing Agent 47 to conceal a wide range of items beyond a sniper rifle. The new and improved briefcase can now be utilized to render opposition unconscious through blunt force, distract potential eyewitnesses and through clever manipulation, it can be used to have oblivious adversaries import highly volatile or sensitive items into otherwise guarded areas.

In addition to the above, IO Interactive released a new screenshot of Sean Bean’s Elusive Target character, which you can check out below.

Bean will play the role of Mark Faba, a former MI5 agent turned freelance assassin nicknamed “The Undying.” The Elusive Target mission will release on November 20.

Hitman 2 will release on November 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Any of our readers looking forward to it?