Bullet Hell Shoot-Em-Up, Mars Chaos Menace, Coming to Consoles and PC

Byte4Games and StarCruiser Studio have announced Mars Chaos Menace, a bullet hell shoot-em-up, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The developer promises to “delight” fans of games like Ikaruga with a new approach to the genre and “charming” visual effects.

Check out a trailer below.

An official overview is as follows:

We are in the Terraforming age after saving our homeworld, Earth, which was collapsed by radioactive contamination and the depletion of resources. Now, humans are successfully colonizing nearby planets, using technology to adapt to these inhospitable and hostile places. For the first time in our existence we feel in harmony with everything. But our activity and progress has attracted huge and warp monsters that only wish to devastate and sterilize planets by destroying the whole way of life. We forgot something: chaos is the natural state of the universe… Main features: Neat aesthetics and design that you will be delighted with.

Great variety of unique environments to be discovered in the missions.

Impressive enemies that will make you suffer and excel your skills.

Several different enemies with a unique behavior. Action and challenge guaranteed for arcade shooter lovers.

Mars Chaos Menace will release in November 2018. A release date has yet to be announced.