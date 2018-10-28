Milestone Details RIDE 3 Special Editions, Season Pass, and Free DLC

Milestone has announced that its upcoming motorcycle racing video game, RIDE 3, will have multiple special editions, a Season Pass, and some free post-launch DLC.

Starting November 30, 2018, players will have the following purchase options:

Physical Editions Standard Edition which includes the full game

which includes the full game Special Edition which includes Season Pass and an exclusive Ducati Panigale V4 Steelbook (check local retailer for availability) Digital Editions Standard Edition which includes the full game

which includes the full game Gold Edition which includes Season Pass,Sport Bikes Pack (4 bikes, 10 events and 3 trophies/achievements), BMW R 1200 GS Pack (with the iconic bike, it includes 5 events and 3 trophies/achievements) and the Credits Multiplier that doubles credits achieved after every event in any game mode.

Digital preorders are now live, which come with the following:

Standard Edition which includes the full game and the Sport Bikes Pack

which includes the full game and the Sport Bikes Pack Gold Edition which includes also Season Pass,Sport Bikes Pack, BMW R 1200 GS Pack, Credits Multiplier, a dynamic theme with the Ducati Panigale V4 (available only on PS4) and 3 days early access.

RIDE 3‘s Season Pass, which will add more than 12 hours of gameplay, will include 12 “premium” DLCs, 120 additional events, 36 trophies/achievements, and 60 bikes including the Mr. Martini Supercustom. Free post-launch content will include 12 DLCs, 12 bikes, and 60 additional events, which will add more than 6 hours of gameplay.

RIDE 3 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the series, check out our previous coverage.