The Latest Ace Combat 7 Trailer Shows Off Customization

Bandai Namco has been releasing a series of “game feature briefing” videos on its official YouTube channel, for the upcoming flight shooter Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. In the third video, Bandai Namco gives us a tour on the aircraft customization feature set, showing us in detail different ways to fine-tune aircrafts and kit them out with weapons, special parts, and more.

One of the marquee features shown off by the new trailer is the Aircraft Tree, an enormous chart that resembles a skill tree in a RPG game, but instead is used to unlock parts, and even various new types of aircraft.

We also see the “SP Weapon,” a type of part that is exactly what it sounds like. We see a few different options sorted through as an aircraft is being outfitted, then watch as a SP Weapon is unleashed, instantly taking out some kind of battleship.

Another feature that may not come as a surprise is the visual element, which includes a huge list of emblems along with options to alter an aircraft’s skin, with all kinds of different colors and patterns.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown releases on February 1, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 (which includes PlayStation VR compatibility), the Xbox One, and the PC.