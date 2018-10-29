PSLS Giveaway: Switchblade

Another day, another giveaway here at PlayStation LifeStyle. This time, we have a Switchblade giveaway for the PlayStation 4. The game is currently in paid early access and will eventually be free-to-play in the coming months. Right now, you can enter to get one of fifty Founder’s Pack codes, which will get you into the game right now.

For those who don’t know, Switchblade is developed by Lucid Games, the team behind Geometry Wars and Project Gotham Racing. In Switchblade, players are tasked with full-on vehicle homicide in a 5v5 arena setting. Seamlessly switching between heavily armed vehicles, depending on the situation, means people playing this game have to make a lot of tactical decisions mid-game.

To enter, simply click the widget below and claim your code. These are US codes. Please also see the image below for the play test sessions, for the best time to load up the game for peak online play.

Make sure to keep an eye out in the coming months for a bigger Switchblade giveaway. Until then, hurry up, grab a code, and enjoy your time in the game!