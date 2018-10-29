God Eater 3 Bites Into 2019 With an Official Western Release Date

We got our first tease of God Eater 3 back in 2016, and now we finally have an official western release date. It will arrive on February 8, 2019 on the PlayStation 4 and PC, as revealed in the Take Back Our World trailer for this sci-fi, action RPG.

Here is that new God Eater 3 Take Back Our World trailer.

The God Eater 3 trailer opens up with the rubble, devastation, and drama, in keeping with the game’s apocalyptic circumstances. As the Ashlands region continues to expand, you’re taxed with attempting to halt the extinction of humanity. Get a glimpse of the action as the team goes up against various “Aragami,” the monsters in God Eater.

God Eater 3 will feature an eight-person multiplayer mode and both new and returning Aragami. The game will also be bringing dual audio to the series for the first time, allowing players to choose between an English dub or the original Japanese voice track. In terms of the gameplay, you can take a closer look at what to expect by checking out the videos from Bandai Namco’s demo session in Tokyo, Japan.

The Japanese release date for God Eater 3 is still set for December 13, 2018, almost two months ahead of the western release. But here in the states, you can enjoy God Eater 3 when the game releases on February 8, 2019 on the PlayStation 4 and PC