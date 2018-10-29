A New Gran Turismo Sport Update is On the Horizon

Gran Turismo Sport is no stranger to regular updates, with the game often seeing new cars and tracks added to what’s available. Another one of those updates is coming soon, as evidenced by some teasing by Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi.

In a tweet, Yamauchi announced that a mysterious new update is coming to Gran Turismo Sport on November 6, 2018. Accompanying that announcement is an image, the one you saw at the top of this article, which offers a hint at what the update is all about. It’s a teaser for nine new cars, and there’s plenty of speculation in the replies from fans as to what models these silhouettes are pointing to.

The last Gran Turismo Sport update landed last month, and it too added nine new cars to the mix. A new track was also added, in the Fuji Speedway. As a reminder, here are the last nine car additions:

Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 carrozzata da ZAGATO CN.AR750106 ’65

BMW M3 GT (BMW Motorsport) ’11

Dodge Viper SRT10 Coupe ’06

Honda NSX Type R ’92

Mazda RX500 ’70

Nissan Fairlady Z 300ZX TwinTurbo 2-seater (Z32) ’89

Plymouth XNR Ghia Roadster ’60

Porsche 911 GT3 (996) ’01

Porsche 911 GT3 (997) ’08

The last update also made some tweaks to the game itself, adding some new controller support among other changes. We’ll be back here with the full details on the November 6 update, as soon as the official word is out.

[Source: Twitter]