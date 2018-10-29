The Tetris Effect Demo Will Only Be Available for a Limited Time

Tetris Effect aims to be a complete reinvention of one of the most iconic games ever. Because it’s such a radical departure, some may be unsure of what exactly Tetris Effect is. However, you’ll have the opportunity to test out the game before its release, with the announcement of a limited-time demo.

The Tetris Effect trial will launches on November 1, 2018. Just be sure to try it out fast, as the demo will go away on November 5, 2018. Like the full game, the demo is playable with or without PlayStation VR and features 4K and HDR on the PS4 Pro.

Tetris Effect will come with two modes, Journey and Effect. Journey Mode is Tetris Effect’s campaign and has been described as its “heart.” It will feature a variety of stages, each with its own different graphics, music, and sound effects. The Effect Modes, on the other hand, are actually made up of a variety of different modes. These modes are divided by what mood the player is in.

The Tetris Effect demo will not feature all of these modes, however. It will include three of the Journey Mode Stages, as well as the Marathon and Mystery Modes.

Here is the full lineup of the modes in Tetris Effect:

1. EFFECT MODE CATEGORY: CLASSIC MARATHON MODE Get the best score you can within a 150-Line limit.

ULTRA MODE Get the best score you can within three minutes.

SPRINT MODE Clear 40 lines as fast as you can.

MASTER MODE Insanely fast Tetris. Not for the faint of heart.

2. EFFECT MODE CATEGORY: RELAX CHILL MARATHON MODE A more relaxed version of Marathon with no Game Over. If the Tetriminos reach the top of the Matrix (play field), they are removed from the board, leaving it empty again.

QUICK PLAY MODE Play through any single stage you choose with no Game Over.

PLAYLIST MODE: SEA Submerge yourself in four aquatic stages with a new, continuous track of specially designed relaxing ambient music.

PLAYLIST MODE: WIND Glide through four windy stages with a new, continuous track of specially designed relaxing ambient music.

PLAYLIST MODE: WORLD Explore four diverse stages with a new, continuous track of specially designed relaxing ambient music.

3. EFFECT MODE CATEGORY: FOCUS ALL CLEAR MODE Earn as many All Clears as you can before time runs out. Each All Clear will return some time back to the clock.

COMBO MODE Earn as many Combos as you can before time runs out. Each successful Combo run will return some time back to the clock.

TARGET MODE Clear as many Target Blocks as you can before time runs out. Each set of Target Blocks cleared will return some time back to the clock.

4. EFFECT MODE CATEGORY: ADVENTUROUS COUNTDOWN MODE Use automatically-falling I-Tetriminos to score line clears and bonus points.

PURIFY MODE Clear as many Dark Blocks as you can within three minutes. You can clear Dark Blocks by clearing the line that they are on, and / or by scoring multiple line clears, combos, etc.

MYSTERY MODE Try to survive a Marathon session as random effects (some good, most bad) keep popping up.

