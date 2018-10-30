Battlefield V Cosmetic Microtransactions Won’t Be Available at Launch

EA recently outlined the first three months of Battlefield V‘s post-launch content, Tides of War. These updates will be entirely free, as Battlefield V is saying goodbye to the battle pass. But don’t put your wallet away yet. In a recent blog post, EA explained how progression is tied to playing and outlined the two types of in-game currency, one earned through gameplay and one available for purchase.

Company Coin is earned through gameplay, like Career progression and Daily Missions, and can be used for upgrades or cosmetics. Conversely, Battlefield Coin is purchased with real-world money and can only be spent on “specific” cosmetics.

To emphasize how optional spending real-money is, EA isn’t making this microtransaction currency available at launch. They want players to experience the progression system before spending real-money on aesthetics they may earn simply by playing.

Here’s EA’s official descriptions for its currencies.

Battlefield Currency will not be available at launch. We want players to get hands-on experience with their Company, the progression system, and earning Company Coin before introducing premium currency.

Progression is represented by your rank in five categories: Career, Class, Weapon, Vehicle, and Chapter.

Increasing your rank in each category rewards you with both gameplay items and cosmetic items. Gameplay items include weapons, vehicles, and weapon parts. Cosmetic items include weapon skins and soldier gear that change the look of your soldier.

Career Rank can be thought of as overall XP, because it will increase “with nearly everything you do,” earning you Company Coin and vehicle unlocks. This Rank is divided into subcategories based on military rank: Private, Sergeant, Captain, etc. Class Rank is related to how often you play as the different classes: Medic, Recon, Assault, and Support. Here, you’ll unlock Combat Role and additional weapons within a class. Earning XP while using a weapon or vehicle will let you get Company Coin to specialize/upgrade them.

Lastly, playing any game mode during the course of any Chapter in Tides of War will increase your Chapter ranks: encouraging you to continue playing. You’ll also land “extra bonuses for completing Tides of War missions.”

Battlefield V will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 20, 2018 but here’s how you can play it earlier.

[Source: EA]