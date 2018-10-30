Refer-A-Friend to Destiny 2: Forsaken and Earn New Rewards

Today, Bungie has updated its Refer-A-Friend feature for Destiny 2: Forsaken, adding a list of new rewards that “Veteran” players and their pals can earn for hopping aboard the Destiny train. Bungie also released an adorable, new video for the occasion, which you should definitely watch:

A Veteran player is anyone currently playing Destiny 2: Forsaken. A Veteran player can, via the Bungie website, generate a Refer-A-Friend link and send it to a friend, who can use it if they haven’t bought the game yet, or have but have only started it within a seven-day period. As this iteration is launching today, October 30, 2018, there is a current grace period for players who have purchased Destiny 2: Forsaken as early as October 16. Those players will remain eligible for invitation until November 7. Veterans who invite multiple friends will also earn additional rewards.

Once a Veteran and a friend have linked up, they will both receive a quest in the game the next time they log in. The quest has a number of objectives for the players to work on together, and once completed, they will earn various rewards such as an exclusive Sparrow, a new ship, the Borealis Exotic Sniper Rifle, and more. The invited players will also get a Blessing of Friendship buff, which will give them extra XP when playing in a Fireteam with their Veterans as long as they are under the level cap.

[Source: Bungie]