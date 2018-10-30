A New How to Train Your Dragon Game Will be Flying into 2019

Attention, all riders! A new game based off of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise has just been announced. DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders will be setting its sights on your video game system in February 2019, just in time for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The game comes from Outright Games and is being published by Universal Games.

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders is a brand-new tale in the How to Train Your Dragon universe. It centers on Scribbler and Patch, who must stop the evil Eir from controlling dragons for her own nefarious purposes. While the story may be new, it will take you to familiar locales, and you’ll meet some fan-favorite characters.

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders also features the following:

A NEW, AUTHENTIC ADVENTURE: Help Scribbler recover lost memories and forge a friendship with Patch, his unique hybrid dragon

EPIC BATTLES: Unlock powerful abilities and take on fearsome foes

EXPLORE VAST NEW LOCATIONS: Fly to familiar locations, as well as new locations, including Havenholme, Valka’s Mountain and Blood Briar Island

SOLVE PUZZLES: Swap between Scribbler and his dragon Patch to conquer obstacles

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders is the first game based on the franchise since 2010’s How to Dragon Your Dragon. DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders doesn’t have a release date yet, but expect it in February 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.