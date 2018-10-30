Monster Hunter: World Breaks Capcom Records With 10 Million Units Shipped Worldwide

Monster Hunter: World‘s incredible success has accomplished far more than introducing a niche franchise to mass audiences. It’s been good for Capcom’s business, too. So good, in fact, that the publisher’s operating profit has experienced a 110.1% year-on-year increase.

In a press release detailing a financial report, which accounts for a sixth-month period ending September 31, 2018, Capcom noted,

This quarter, Monster Hunter: World, which has caused a sensation in the market since its January release, drove results after surpassing 10 million units shipped—a first for any single title in Capcom’s history. Also in the core Digital Contents business, titles such as the new Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, released outside of Japan, and the Mega Man X Legacy Collection performed well. Additionally, as a result of healthy sales growth of high-margin catalog titles, the Digital Contents business drove earnings, resulting in the highest operating income at the end of a second quarter in company history.

Interestingly, as of August 2018, Capcom reported Monster Hunter: World had sold through 10 million units. In June, the company boasted of sales that surpassed 8 million. With persistent updates improving the game’s quality and the holidays rolling in, sales are likely to pick up in momentum once more.

Monster Hunter: World is available now on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Capcom]