PlayStation Store Global Update – October 30, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Chimparty ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 11-13)

Fallout 76 ($59.99)(out 11-14)

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition ($79.99)(out 11-14)

HITMAN 2 ($59.99)(out 11-9)

HITMAN 2 – Silver Edition ($79.99)(out 11-9)

HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition ($99.99)(out 11-9)

Knowledge is Poer Decades ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 11-13)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($39.99)(out 11-13)

PSVR Games

BugsBoxVR ($16.99)

Paper Dolls ($15.29)

Virry VR: Wild Bundle ($24.99)

PS4 Demos

BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS

NASCAR Heat 3

PS4 Games

Call of Cthulhu ($59.99/PS+ $53.99)(out 10-30)

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood ($19.99/PS+ $16.99)

Chicken Range ($24.99)

Chronus Arc ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Dakar 18 ($59.99)

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE Starter Bundle ($20.99)

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator ($14.99)

Fallout 76 Beta (Free for those that have Pre-ordered)

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles&Doodle God ($7.99)

Infinite Adventures ($24.99)

Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition ($29.99)

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE ($59.99)

Overload ($26.99)

Paper Dolls ($15.29)

Red Dead Redemption 2 ($59.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition ($79.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

Skyhill ($19.99)

Steep X Games Gold Edition ($39.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Dakar 18: Ari Vatanen returns to Dakar! ($1.99)

DARK ECLIPSE Calterum Set ($9.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Season Pass 2 ($44.99)

Knights of Valour: Zhao Yun’s Thunderbolt Valkyrie Pack ($11.99)

Mutant Football League: Demonic Legion Pack ($3.99)

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Fully Loaded ($10.99)

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Game Mode ($4.99)

Mutant Football League: Werewolf Rampage Pack ($3.99)

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE DLC (Free and up)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 No-Brainerz Upgrade ($14.99)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Super Fertilizer Upgrade ($14.99)

Steep X Games Pass ($14.99)

Strange Brigade – Japanese Naval Officer Character Pack ($7.99)

Strange Brigade – The Thrice Damned 2: The Sunken Kingdom ($6.99)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 DLC ($4.99 and up)

PS Vita Games

Chicken Range ($19.99)

Chronus Arc ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE Starter Bundle ($20.99)

Word Sudoku by POWGI ($7.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3