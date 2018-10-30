Are We Getting a Resident Evil 2 Treat for Halloween?

Strap in folks, we’re about to go on a journey of hype and speculation, powered by the combined spooky forces of Resident Evil 2, Capcom, and Halloween. The publisher is being goofy on social media, and as a result, the Resident Evil fanbase is shrieking about a demo. While that’s a lofty expectation, it seems like something is happening tomorrow, regardless of what it ends up being.

The official Resident Evil Twitter account posted the above graphic, which to any casual passer-by could just look like a quick Photoshop bit using the original Resident Evil 2 cover image. Looks innocent enough, but the accompanying text is less so:

It looks like everyone’s dressing up for Halloween in Raccoon City. Trick, or treat? pic.twitter.com/VUdkuqGnEY — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 30, 2018

More importantly, Capcom’s Resident Evil community manager is right there in the replies, being even more conspicuous:

Oo ooo ooo — Kat (@ImKatastrophe) October 30, 2018

It certainly looks like there is some tomfoolery taking place in the Resident Evil community right now, and Halloween is certainly the perfect time for such behavior. Could it truly be an out of nowhere, public release of the demo attendees of events such as E3 and gamescom have been enjoying? Or could it be something else entirely? Luckily, Halloween is tomorrow, so the wait won’t be so tortuous.