PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Are We Getting a Resident Evil 2 Treat for Halloween?

October 30, 2018Written by Lucas White

resident evil 2 halloween tease

Strap in folks, we’re about to go on a journey of hype and speculation, powered by the combined spooky forces of Resident Evil 2, Capcom, and Halloween. The publisher is being goofy on social media, and as a result, the Resident Evil fanbase is shrieking about a demo. While that’s a lofty expectation, it seems like something is happening tomorrow, regardless of what it ends up being.

The official Resident Evil Twitter account posted the above graphic, which to any casual passer-by could just look like a quick Photoshop bit using the original Resident Evil 2 cover image. Looks innocent enough, but the accompanying text is less so:

More importantly, Capcom’s Resident Evil community manager is right there in the replies, being even more conspicuous:

It certainly looks like there is some tomfoolery taking place in the Resident Evil community right now, and Halloween is certainly the perfect time for such behavior. Could it truly be an out of nowhere, public release of the demo attendees of events such as E3 and gamescom have been enjoying? Or could it be something else entirely? Luckily, Halloween is tomorrow, so the wait won’t be so tortuous.

Tags: , ,
See How Agent 47 Was Upgraded in This Hitman 2 Trailer
Soulcalibur VI Players Might Be Banned for ‘Inappropriate’ Custom Characters
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.