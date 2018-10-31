Hitman 2 Has 118 Trophies, But No Platinum Trophy

With weeks to go before launch, the Hitman 2 trophy list has gone live. It’s a long one, too. In total, Hitman 2 consists of a whopping 118 trophies. Unfortunately, similar to 2016’s Hitman, the herculean effort of collecting all 118 trophies won’t reward players with a Platinum.

Though the sequel isn’t releasing episodically like its predecessor, Hitman 2’s trophy list is divided into 15 segments. One segment consists of “Base Game” trophies, of which there exists 17, while each of the others are referred to as a “Trophy Pack.” These packs denote specified missions/locations. For instance, the Miami and Mumbai locations each have their own set of seven trophies.

This list also features trophies for the 2016 Hitman release, designated Hitman Legacy. Like the sequel’s trophy list, seven trophies are assigned to each location. The exception to the rule is the “Bonus Missions” section of Hitman Legacy’s list, which features 10 trophies.

When Hitman 2 launches, fans that own the 2016 release can download the updated missions free of charge. Others will have to pay for the Legacy Pack. However, IO Interactive and Warner Bros. have yet to provide pricing information. Hopefully, this news surfaces before launch day.

Based on what’s known of Hitman 2, the updated missions for Hitman are sure to be worth the price of admission, assuming the price is reasonable. According to IO Interactive, AI systems have received extensive upgrades. The developer has also introduced a myriad of new stealth options. It seems this hardly scratches the surface of all the new bells and whistles.

BASE GAME The Result of Previous Training

Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue.

Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue. Cleared for Field Duty

Complete The Final Test in the Prologue.

Complete The Final Test in the Prologue. Seizing the Opportunity

Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test.

Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test. The Creative Assassin

Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial.

Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial. Unexpected Guest

Disguise yourself as Mr. Norfolk and assassinate Kalvin Ritter.

Disguise yourself as Mr. Norfolk and assassinate Kalvin Ritter. K-36D

Assassinate Jasper Knight with a sabotaged ejector seat.

Assassinate Jasper Knight with a sabotaged ejector seat. Defection Deterred

Arrange matters so that the KGB Colonel eliminates Jasper Knight.

Arrange matters so that the KGB Colonel eliminates Jasper Knight. Silent Assassin

Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found.

Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found. Security Defeated

Arrange matters so that a guard finds a discarded weapon and moves it into the hangar.

Arrange matters so that a guard finds a discarded weapon and moves it into the hangar. Chameleon

Change your disguise during The Final Test.

Change your disguise during The Final Test. Training Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility. Contract Assassin

Complete 10 Contracts.

Complete 10 Contracts. Top of the Class

Set the high score on a Contract.

Set the high score on a Contract. A New Profile

Complete a Featured Contract.

Complete a Featured Contract. Shhhh

Pacify any individual.

Pacify any individual. Tools of the Trade

Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills.

Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills. Unseen Assassin

Assassinate a Target without getting spotted. DLC TROPHY PACK 1

HITMAN™ 2 Hawke’s Bay Infiltrator

Complete Nightcall.

Complete Nightcall. House Cleaning

Eliminate Reynard while Orson showers, from the roof of the panic room, and with a pillow.

Eliminate Reynard while Orson showers, from the roof of the panic room, and with a pillow. Blunt Trauma

Trawl the beach.

Trawl the beach. Completionist

Complete all Nightcall Challenges.

Complete all Nightcall Challenges. Strategic Disadvantage

Complete Nightcall on Master Difficulty.

Complete Nightcall on Master Difficulty. Come Prepared

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hawke’s Bay.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hawke’s Bay. Local Knowledge

Reach Hawke’s Bay Mastery Level 5. DLC TROPHY PACK 2

HITMAN™ 2 Miami Damage Control

Complete The Finish Line.

Complete The Finish Line. Blaze of Glory

Blow up Sierra Knox in her car, on the podium, and eliminate Robert Knox with his android.

Blow up Sierra Knox in her car, on the podium, and eliminate Robert Knox with his android. Pink Army

Release the pink army.

Release the pink army. Full Value

Complete all Mission Stories in The Finish Line.

Complete all Mission Stories in The Finish Line. Showrunner

Complete The Finish Line on Master Difficulty.

Complete The Finish Line on Master Difficulty. Event Planner

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Miami.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Miami. Miami Wise

Reach Miami Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 3

HITMAN™ 2 Santa Fortuna Tactical Strike

Complete Three-Headed Serpent.

Complete Three-Headed Serpent. Cartel Wrecker

Feed Delgado to his hippo, crush Delgado and Martínez with the statue, push Franco off a cliff.

Feed Delgado to his hippo, crush Delgado and Martínez with the statue, push Franco off a cliff. It Belongs in a Museum

Explore the treasure room.

Explore the treasure room. Heads Will Roll

Complete all Mission Stories in Three-Headed Serpent.

Complete all Mission Stories in Three-Headed Serpent. Ghost of the Jungle

Complete Three-Headed Serpent on Master Difficulty.

Complete Three-Headed Serpent on Master Difficulty. Recon Specialist

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Santa Fortuna.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Santa Fortuna. Dark Tourist

Reach Santa Fortuna Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 4

HITMAN™ 2 Mumbai Pirate Hunter

Complete Chasing a Ghost.

Complete Chasing a Ghost. Cleaning the Streets

Wipe out Kale and Shah with the train, Kale and Rangan with a cement pipe, and Rangan with the fan.

Wipe out Kale and Shah with the train, Kale and Rangan with a cement pipe, and Rangan with the fan. Babyface

Shave everybody.

Shave everybody. Busy Schedule

Complete all Mission Stories in Chasing a Ghost.

Complete all Mission Stories in Chasing a Ghost. Street Smart

Complete Chasing a Ghost on Master Difficulty.

Complete Chasing a Ghost on Master Difficulty. Urban Planner

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Mumbai.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Mumbai. Keys to the City

Reach Mumbai Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 5

HITMAN™ 2 Whittleton Creek Long Shot

Complete Another Life.

Complete Another Life. Domestic Accidents

Eliminate Cassidy with laser wires, while fumigated, and take down Janus in a mole hole explosion.

Eliminate Cassidy with laser wires, while fumigated, and take down Janus in a mole hole explosion. Slow Travel

Exit on a raft.

Exit on a raft. There Goes the Neighborhood

Complete all Mission Stories in Another Life.

Complete all Mission Stories in Another Life. Perfect Crime

Complete Another Life on Master Difficulty.

Complete Another Life on Master Difficulty. Community Planner

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Whittleton Creek.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Whittleton Creek. Pillar of the Community

Reach Whittleton Creek Mastery Level 15. DLC TROPHY PACK 6

HITMAN™ 2 Isle of Sgàil This is Maintenance

Complete The Ark Society.

Complete The Ark Society. Doing the Rounds

Trap Zoe in the effigy, strangle Sophia with the necklace, force the Constant to come quietly.

Trap Zoe in the effigy, strangle Sophia with the necklace, force the Constant to come quietly. Leap of Faith

Take the scenic route.

Take the scenic route. Anti-Survivalist

Complete all Mission Stories in The Ark Society.

Complete all Mission Stories in The Ark Society. Power Player

Complete The Ark Society on Master Difficulty.

Complete The Ark Society on Master Difficulty. Party Planner

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Isle of Sgàil.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Isle of Sgàil. Honorary Member

Reach Isle of Sgàil Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 7

HITMAN™ 2 Himmelstein Peak Performance

Get a score above 1,000,000 points on The Last Yardbird.

Get a score above 1,000,000 points on The Last Yardbird. Cannon Fodder

Eliminate the three main targets with the cannon.

Eliminate the three main targets with the cannon. Partypooper

Sabotage the wedding.

Sabotage the wedding. Lone Wolf

Complete The Last Yardbird in Single Player.

Complete The Last Yardbird in Single Player. Silent Sniper

Complete The Last Yardbird as Silent Assassin.

Complete The Last Yardbird as Silent Assassin. Deadly Duo

Complete The Last Yardbird in Multiplayer.

Complete The Last Yardbird in Multiplayer. Completionist

Complete all The Last Yardbird Challenges. DLC TROPHY PACK 8

HITMAN™ Legacy: Paris When No One Else Dares

Complete The Showstopper.

Complete The Showstopper. The Showstopper

Assassinate Viktor Novikov in a light rig accident.

Assassinate Viktor Novikov in a light rig accident. Meeting the Rieper

Become Tobias Rieper.

Become Tobias Rieper. So Many Ways to Stop the Show

Complete all Mission Stories in The Showstopper.

Complete all Mission Stories in The Showstopper. Paris Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Paris.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Paris. Well Prepared

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Paris.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Paris. City of Light

Reach Paris Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 9

HITMAN™ Legacy: Sapienza Die by the Sword

Complete World of Tomorrow.

Complete World of Tomorrow. 0.00% ULTRA RARE The Sapienza Trinity

Eliminate Silvio in therapy, down his plane with a cannon, and shoot him through the telescope.

Eliminate Silvio in therapy, down his plane with a cannon, and shoot him through the telescope. Let No Joyful Voice be Heard

Awaken the Kraken!

Awaken the Kraken! Not in the Guidebook

Complete all Mission Stories in World of Tomorrow.

Complete all Mission Stories in World of Tomorrow. Sapienza Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Sapienza.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Sapienza. Plan Ahead

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Sapienza.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Sapienza. Amalfi Pearl

Reach Sapienza Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 10

HITMAN™ Legacy: Marrakesh Too Big to Fail

Complete A Gilded Cage.

Complete A Gilded Cage. .50 Personal Touch

Assassinate Zaydan, as the prisoner, Strandberg during his massage, and both with the APC turret.

Assassinate Zaydan, as the prisoner, Strandberg during his massage, and both with the APC turret. Unfortunate Fortune

Demonstrate generosity.

Demonstrate generosity. Tourist Attractions

Complete all Mission Stories in A Gilded Cage.

Complete all Mission Stories in A Gilded Cage. Marrakesh Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Marrakesh.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Marrakesh. Careful Planning

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Marrakesh.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Marrakesh. Ancient Marrakesh

Reach Marrakesh Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 11

HITMAN™ Legacy: Bonus Missions Perfectionist

Complete Suit Only and Silent Assassin Challenges on The Icon or A House Built on Sand.

Complete Suit Only and Silent Assassin Challenges on The Icon or A House Built on Sand. A Night at the Movies

Complete The Icon.

Complete The Icon. Stealing the Spotlight

Assassinate Bosco with the monster teeth, in a pyrotechnics explosion, and in a fire.

Assassinate Bosco with the monster teeth, in a pyrotechnics explosion, and in a fire. Touring the Film Set

Complete all Mission Stories in The Icon.

Complete all Mission Stories in The Icon. Moroccan Nights

Complete A House Built on Sand.

Complete A House Built on Sand. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Eliminate Mendola with the crystal ball, Kong in an electrocution, and both by poisoning the pipe.

Eliminate Mendola with the crystal ball, Kong in an electrocution, and both by poisoning the pipe. A Golden Opportunity

Complete all Mission Stories in A House Built on Sand.

Complete all Mission Stories in A House Built on Sand. Bravissimo

Complete Landslide.

Complete Landslide. Your Vote Counts

Eliminate Abiatti by impalement, pen and fireworks explosion.

Eliminate Abiatti by impalement, pen and fireworks explosion. Finito

Complete all Mission Stories in Landslide. DLC TROPHY PACK 12

HITMAN™ Legacy: Bangkok Shining Bright

Complete Club 27.

Complete Club 27. Drop the Bass

Eliminate both Morgan and Cross in a fall accident and both by dropping a coconut on their heads.

Eliminate both Morgan and Cross in a fall accident and both by dropping a coconut on their heads. Elephants Never Forget

Poach Ivory.

Poach Ivory. Guest Starring

Complete all Mission Stories in Club 27.

Complete all Mission Stories in Club 27. Bangkok Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Bangkok.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Bangkok. Scouting for Talent

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Bangkok.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Bangkok. One Night in Bangkok

Reach Bangkok Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 13

HITMAN™ Legacy: Colorado Guerrilla Warfare

Complete Freedom Fighters.

Complete Freedom Fighters. Soup Sandwich

Ram Rose and Parvati, make Berg blow himself up and drown Graves.

Ram Rose and Parvati, make Berg blow himself up and drown Graves. Giddy Up

Yee-haw to the hoedown.

Yee-haw to the hoedown. A Feather In Your Cap

Complete all Mission Stories in Freedom Fighters.

Complete all Mission Stories in Freedom Fighters. Colorado Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Colorado.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Colorado. Joint Operation

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Colorado.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Colorado. Mission Complete

Reach Colorado Mastery Level 20. DLC TROPHY PACK 14

HITMAN™ Legacy: Hokkaido A Long Time Coming

Complete Situs Inversus.

Complete Situs Inversus. Master of Old and New

Serve Yamazaki Fugu poisoned sushi and eliminate Soders with the robotic arms.

Serve Yamazaki Fugu poisoned sushi and eliminate Soders with the robotic arms. Flatline

Imagine meeting you here.

Imagine meeting you here. The Sensei

Complete all Mission Stories in Situs Inversus.

Complete all Mission Stories in Situs Inversus. Hokkaido Escalated

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Hokkaido.

Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Hokkaido. Come Prepared

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hokkaido.

Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hokkaido. Sayōnara

Reach Hokkaido Mastery Level 20.

Hitman 2 lands on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.

