Hitman 2 Has 118 Trophies, but No Platinum Trophy
With weeks to go before launch, the Hitman 2 trophy list has gone live. It’s a long one, too. In total, Hitman 2 consists of a whopping 118 trophies. Unfortunately, similar to 2016’s Hitman, the herculean effort of collecting all 118 trophies won’t reward players with a Platinum.
Though the sequel isn’t releasing episodically like its predecessor, Hitman 2’s trophy list is divided into 15 segments. One segment consists of “Base Game” trophies, of which there exists 17, while each of the others are referred to as a “Trophy Pack.” These packs denote specified missions/locations. For instance, the Miami and Mumbai locations each have their own set of seven trophies.
This list also features trophies for the 2016 Hitman release, designated Hitman Legacy. Like the sequel’s trophy list, seven trophies are assigned to each location. The exception to the rule is the “Bonus Missions” section of Hitman Legacy’s list, which features 10 trophies.
When Hitman 2 launches, fans that own the 2016 release can download the updated missions free of charge. Others will have to pay for the Legacy Pack. However, IO Interactive and Warner Bros. have yet to provide pricing information. Hopefully, this news surfaces before launch day.
Based on what’s known of Hitman 2, the updated missions for Hitman are sure to be worth the price of admission, assuming the price is reasonable. According to IO Interactive, AI systems have received extensive upgrades. The developer has also introduced a myriad of new stealth options. It seems this hardly scratches the surface of all the new bells and whistles.
BASE GAME
- The Result of Previous Training
Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue.
- Cleared for Field Duty
Complete The Final Test in the Prologue.
- Seizing the Opportunity
Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test.
- The Creative Assassin
Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial.
- Unexpected Guest
Disguise yourself as Mr. Norfolk and assassinate Kalvin Ritter.
- K-36D
Assassinate Jasper Knight with a sabotaged ejector seat.
- Defection Deterred
Arrange matters so that the KGB Colonel eliminates Jasper Knight.
- Silent Assassin
Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found.
- Security Defeated
Arrange matters so that a guard finds a discarded weapon and moves it into the hangar.
- Chameleon
Change your disguise during The Final Test.
- Training Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility.
- Contract Assassin
Complete 10 Contracts.
- Top of the Class
Set the high score on a Contract.
- A New Profile
Complete a Featured Contract.
- Shhhh
Pacify any individual.
- Tools of the Trade
Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills.
- Unseen Assassin
Assassinate a Target without getting spotted.
DLC TROPHY PACK 1
HITMAN™ 2 Hawke’s Bay
- Infiltrator
Complete Nightcall.
- House Cleaning
Eliminate Reynard while Orson showers, from the roof of the panic room, and with a pillow.
- Blunt Trauma
Trawl the beach.
- Completionist
Complete all Nightcall Challenges.
- Strategic Disadvantage
Complete Nightcall on Master Difficulty.
- Come Prepared
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hawke’s Bay.
- Local Knowledge
Reach Hawke’s Bay Mastery Level 5.
DLC TROPHY PACK 2
HITMAN™ 2 Miami
- Damage Control
Complete The Finish Line.
- Blaze of Glory
Blow up Sierra Knox in her car, on the podium, and eliminate Robert Knox with his android.
- Pink Army
Release the pink army.
- Full Value
Complete all Mission Stories in The Finish Line.
- Showrunner
Complete The Finish Line on Master Difficulty.
- Event Planner
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Miami.
- Miami Wise
Reach Miami Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 3
HITMAN™ 2 Santa Fortuna
- Tactical Strike
Complete Three-Headed Serpent.
- Cartel Wrecker
Feed Delgado to his hippo, crush Delgado and Martínez with the statue, push Franco off a cliff.
- It Belongs in a Museum
Explore the treasure room.
- Heads Will Roll
Complete all Mission Stories in Three-Headed Serpent.
- Ghost of the Jungle
Complete Three-Headed Serpent on Master Difficulty.
- Recon Specialist
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Santa Fortuna.
- Dark Tourist
Reach Santa Fortuna Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 4
HITMAN™ 2 Mumbai
- Pirate Hunter
Complete Chasing a Ghost.
- Cleaning the Streets
Wipe out Kale and Shah with the train, Kale and Rangan with a cement pipe, and Rangan with the fan.
- Babyface
Shave everybody.
- Busy Schedule
Complete all Mission Stories in Chasing a Ghost.
- Street Smart
Complete Chasing a Ghost on Master Difficulty.
- Urban Planner
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Mumbai.
- Keys to the City
Reach Mumbai Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 5
HITMAN™ 2 Whittleton Creek
- Long Shot
Complete Another Life.
- Domestic Accidents
Eliminate Cassidy with laser wires, while fumigated, and take down Janus in a mole hole explosion.
- Slow Travel
Exit on a raft.
- There Goes the Neighborhood
Complete all Mission Stories in Another Life.
- Perfect Crime
Complete Another Life on Master Difficulty.
- Community Planner
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Whittleton Creek.
- Pillar of the Community
Reach Whittleton Creek Mastery Level 15.
DLC TROPHY PACK 6
HITMAN™ 2 Isle of Sgàil
- This is Maintenance
Complete The Ark Society.
- Doing the Rounds
Trap Zoe in the effigy, strangle Sophia with the necklace, force the Constant to come quietly.
- Leap of Faith
Take the scenic route.
- Anti-Survivalist
Complete all Mission Stories in The Ark Society.
- Power Player
Complete The Ark Society on Master Difficulty.
- Party Planner
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Isle of Sgàil.
- Honorary Member
Reach Isle of Sgàil Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 7
HITMAN™ 2 Himmelstein
- Peak Performance
Get a score above 1,000,000 points on The Last Yardbird.
- Cannon Fodder
Eliminate the three main targets with the cannon.
- Partypooper
Sabotage the wedding.
- Lone Wolf
Complete The Last Yardbird in Single Player.
- Silent Sniper
Complete The Last Yardbird as Silent Assassin.
- Deadly Duo
Complete The Last Yardbird in Multiplayer.
- Completionist
Complete all The Last Yardbird Challenges.
DLC TROPHY PACK 8
HITMAN™ Legacy: Paris
- When No One Else Dares
Complete The Showstopper.
- The Showstopper
Assassinate Viktor Novikov in a light rig accident.
- Meeting the Rieper
Become Tobias Rieper.
- So Many Ways to Stop the Show
Complete all Mission Stories in The Showstopper.
- Paris Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Paris.
- Well Prepared
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Paris.
- City of Light
Reach Paris Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 9
HITMAN™ Legacy: Sapienza
- Die by the Sword
Complete World of Tomorrow.
0.00%
ULTRA RARE
- The Sapienza Trinity
Eliminate Silvio in therapy, down his plane with a cannon, and shoot him through the telescope.
- Let No Joyful Voice be Heard
Awaken the Kraken!
- Not in the Guidebook
Complete all Mission Stories in World of Tomorrow.
- Sapienza Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Sapienza.
- Plan Ahead
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Sapienza.
- Amalfi Pearl
Reach Sapienza Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 10
HITMAN™ Legacy: Marrakesh
- Too Big to Fail
Complete A Gilded Cage.
- .50 Personal Touch
Assassinate Zaydan, as the prisoner, Strandberg during his massage, and both with the APC turret.
- Unfortunate Fortune
Demonstrate generosity.
- Tourist Attractions
Complete all Mission Stories in A Gilded Cage.
- Marrakesh Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Marrakesh.
- Careful Planning
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Marrakesh.
- Ancient Marrakesh
Reach Marrakesh Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 11
HITMAN™ Legacy: Bonus Missions
- Perfectionist
Complete Suit Only and Silent Assassin Challenges on The Icon or A House Built on Sand.
- A Night at the Movies
Complete The Icon.
- Stealing the Spotlight
Assassinate Bosco with the monster teeth, in a pyrotechnics explosion, and in a fire.
- Touring the Film Set
Complete all Mission Stories in The Icon.
- Moroccan Nights
Complete A House Built on Sand.
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
Eliminate Mendola with the crystal ball, Kong in an electrocution, and both by poisoning the pipe.
- A Golden Opportunity
Complete all Mission Stories in A House Built on Sand.
- Bravissimo
Complete Landslide.
- Your Vote Counts
Eliminate Abiatti by impalement, pen and fireworks explosion.
- Finito
Complete all Mission Stories in Landslide.
DLC TROPHY PACK 12
HITMAN™ Legacy: Bangkok
- Shining Bright
Complete Club 27.
- Drop the Bass
Eliminate both Morgan and Cross in a fall accident and both by dropping a coconut on their heads.
- Elephants Never Forget
Poach Ivory.
- Guest Starring
Complete all Mission Stories in Club 27.
- Bangkok Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Bangkok.
- Scouting for Talent
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Bangkok.
- One Night in Bangkok
Reach Bangkok Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 13
HITMAN™ Legacy: Colorado
- Guerrilla Warfare
Complete Freedom Fighters.
- Soup Sandwich
Ram Rose and Parvati, make Berg blow himself up and drown Graves.
- Giddy Up
Yee-haw to the hoedown.
- A Feather In Your Cap
Complete all Mission Stories in Freedom Fighters.
- Colorado Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Colorado.
- Joint Operation
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Colorado.
- Mission Complete
Reach Colorado Mastery Level 20.
DLC TROPHY PACK 14
HITMAN™ Legacy: Hokkaido
- A Long Time Coming
Complete Situs Inversus.
- Master of Old and New
Serve Yamazaki Fugu poisoned sushi and eliminate Soders with the robotic arms.
- Flatline
Imagine meeting you here.
- The Sensei
Complete all Mission Stories in Situs Inversus.
- Hokkaido Escalated
Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Hokkaido.
- Come Prepared
Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hokkaido.
- Sayōnara
Reach Hokkaido Mastery Level 20.
Hitman 2 lands on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.
