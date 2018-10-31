PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Just Cause 4 Has Gone Gold One Month Ahead of Launch

October 31, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

just cause 4 gone gold

Avalanche Studios has revealed that, for the most part, Just Cause 4 production is complete. The game has gone gold with just over one month to spare before its December 2018 launch. This news warranted a celebratory tweet on the franchise’s official Twitter account, complete with emojis and Rico Rodriguez’ visage bathed in a bourbon-colored hue.

After a couple of leaks via retail and online store fronts, Just Cause 4 received a proper reveal during E3 2018 festivities. From the jump, it was clear Avalanche had incredible ambitions for its newest release. Yet crafting the best sandbox ever seems an arduous task. At the heart of such a pursuit rests Avalanche’s Apex Engine. Apparently, it’s set to deliver “the most interactive, extreme weather simulations ever seen in a video game, complimented by incredible visuals, unparalleled physics, and endless creative possibilities.”

Avalanche aims to achieve more than showcasing incredible technology. Story also plays a massive part in the latest Just Cause adventure. While Rico hunts for answers concerning his past, a villain, Gabriela Morales, incites much destruction along the way.

Just Cause 4 launches later this year on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on December 4, 2018.

[Source: Just Cause on Twitter]

Tags: , , ,
Respawn Will Release More Than One Game Before 2019 Ends
Sony Releases the First MediEvil Remake Trailer as the Perfect Halloween Treat
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.