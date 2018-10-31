Learn More About the Kinda Funny Games Showcase Coming in December 2018

Following Shawn Layden’s announcement that there will not be a PlayStation Experience event in 2018, Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller stepped up to fill the void. He confirmed the Kinda Funny Games Showcase will be taking place on December 8, 2018 and has specified that it can be viewed at 10am PT on Kinda Funny Games’ Twitch channel.

Saturday, December 8th at 10 am PT on https://t.co/tYCVQTyye0, the #KFGShowcase will give a stage to nearly 50 games that have something exciting to say. I just emailed the developers the next steps. I still can’t believe this is happening; thank you for caring. pic.twitter.com/ks97PC1na5 — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) October 30, 2018

There will be nearly 50 games taking the stage this winter. Following Miller’s Tweet, several developer and official game Twitter accounts announced that they’ll be part of the showcase. Among the titles appearing will be Aftercharge, Anew: The Distant Light, Long Gone Days, and Turbolance. Appearances from developer studios such as Wraith Games, Rainbite, and Table 9 Studio have been confirmed.

More announcements and confirmations are sure to arrive over the coming weeks, now that Miller has emailed developers regarding next steps.

