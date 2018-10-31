November 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Include Yakuza: Kiwami, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, and More

The PlayStation Plus lineup has officially been announced for November 2018, and the headliners are the exact games we expected. Yakuza: Kiwami and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition are front and center, but that’s not all. November’s PS Plus roster also features Jackbox Party Pack 2 and Arkedo Series for the PlayStation 3. Lastly, your beloved PS Vita is getting Burly Men at Sea and Roundabout, both of which are cross-buy titles that PlayStation 4 owners can enjoy too.

Here’s the preview video.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition will provide players with the comprehensive experience of this first-person shooter, featuring all existing Bulletstorm add-ons as well as new, exclusive content.

Yakuza: Kiwami came out in the United States in 2017 and is a remake of the original Yakuza game. It’s visually enhanced for 4K and includes extra content, making it the best way to experience this entry point into the series.

While not always the case, last month and this month’s PlayStation Plus line-up is the same across North American and Europe.

Here are the games leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection:

How do you feel about this line-up? Which game will you play first? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to keep up with the new weekly PlayStation Store sales. This week, there’s even a Double Discount Sale for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]