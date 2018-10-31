Bandai Namco Conjures Up New Information on The Dark Pictures – Man of Medan

Bandai Namco is in the Halloween mood! To celebrate, it just dropped a whole lot of new information on its upcoming Dark Pictures anthology. The first entry, Man of Medan, is set to release in 2019. Similar to developer Supermassive Game’s Until Dawn, your choices influence everything.

Bandai Namco also dropped a new trailer for Man of Medan, which you can see here:

Unlike Until Dawn, which bounced between eight playable characters, Man of Medan will feature a single “primary playable character,” Conrad, performed by Shawn Ashmore (X-Men). It doesn’t outright state there won’t be more than one character you control, but it looks like Man of Medan will primarily be told from one point-of-view.

In addition, a brand-new character was revealed: The Curator. While entries in The Dark Pictures won’t be interconnected, The Curator is “an ever-present part of each chilling experience.” The Curator is portrayed by Pip Torress (The Crown) and is poised to play an integral role in the series.

Here’s the official description of The Curator:

The Curator is timeless and has been recording stories of life and death for thousands of years. Starting with Man of Medan, for reasons he can’t quite understand, the Curator has been given the opportunity to talk to somebody—the player. He knows that there are “rules.” He’s not supposed to interfere, but he’s excited and can get a little carried away. He has seen things that the player has probably missed—important things. But he’s not permitted to tell them what these things are…directly. So, he drops hints where he can, hoping that the player will recognize his brilliance in hindsight. But don’t expect him to be straightforward; his hints can be somewhat cryptic.

The Dark Pictures – Man of Medan doesn’t have a release date yet, but is slated for 2019. It will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.