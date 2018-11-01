Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Patch 1.0.6 Makes Weapons Vendors Pretty Unhappy

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch 1.0.6 is making its November 1, 2018 debut! This update will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a file size of 4.1GB for PlayStation users. Make some space!

Be warned! These Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch notes contain major spoilers for the story, so I’ll be nice and separate those into a different category beneath the rest. Check out what’s happening below:

Summary:

Added the first story of The Lost Tales of Greece to the game.

Added a feature to the game to auto-craft normal arrows when enough resources are available.

You can now access the Detailed Character’s Statistics from the inventory.

Improved Mercenary menu to properly show the unlocked ranks and associated rewards.

The economic advantages earned with Mercenary Tiers was increased.

The costs to upgrade Gear items has been decreased.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Evie and Bayek Lieutenants to be available in the game.

Addressed several issues with Orichalcum Ore either being misplaced or not lootable.

New Content:

The first story of The Lost Tales of Greece was added to the game A category for The Lost Tales of Greece was added to Quest Log.



Features and Improvements:

Regular Arrows Auto-Crafting You can now select the Arrow Auto-Crafting option for Normal arrows in your arrow quiver slot in the inventory. When activated, arrows will be crafted automatically when the player fires them all, if the player has sufficient resources available. This option can be toggled on/off at any time.

Detailed Character’s Statistics o You can now access the Detailed Statistics page from the inventory menu (L3). The Detailed Statistics page shows advanced statistics (Main Attributes, Damage, Modifiers, Active legendary perks…) to help you optimize your character.

Improvement of the Mercenary Menu Unlocked ranks and associated Tier rewards are now properly showcased in the Mercenary menu.

Miscellaneous Changed successful Naval Boarding actions to immediately loot the reward resources rather than creating floating loot that must be picked up. The Quest and Region levels will now be consistent in the Pephka region. Added a horse sound when equipping horse skins. Added support for upcoming Epic Encounters.



Balancing:

The economic advantages earned with the Mercenary Tiers rewards has been increased from 20% to 50%.

The costs to upgrade gear has decreased.

Gameplay:

Addressed an issue that prevented the Evie and Bayek Lieutenants from being available in the game.

Addressed several issues with Orichalcum Ore either being misplaced or unlootable.

Addressed an issue with the Kalydonian Boar that could cause arrows not to deal them any damage.

Addressed an issue preventing players from using arrows or javelins after fully upgrading Arrow Volleys and Javelin Throws.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the torch from being thrown when releasing the key too early.

Addressed an issue that caused the player to get fall damage when jumping with Pegasos from a certain height.

Addressed several camera issues.

Addressed an issue that caused recruited mercenaries to remain in the Mercenary menu.

Addressed an issue causing players to take damage from Skoura’s Shoulder Slam when too far away.

Addressed an instance preventing players from parrying.

Addressed an issue when slowly aiming with aim assist.

Quest:

Addressed an issue preventing players from seeing their Odyssey quest in the Quest Log after talking to Herodotos in the Serpent’s Lair quest.

Quest rewards for Legendary Rank will no longer be Common Rank items, as intended.

Addressed an issue during the Prince of Persia quest that could prevent players from completing it.

Addressed an issue with the So it Begins quest that prevented players to progress past it when they didn’t collect the introduction gear.

Addressed an issue during the A Pirate Life quest preventing Tekton from being dismissed.

Addressed an issue preventing players from confirming Zoisme’s death.

Addressed an issue preventing players from looting Sopisatros for the quest item in the To Kill or not to Kill quest.

Addressed an issue during The Conqueror, where Stentor reappears kneeling after having him defeated under certain circumstances.

During the All Bonds Will Break quest, the helper will now be up-to-date if the conditions have already been met.

Addressed an issue causing the The Missing Map quest to auto-complete after finishing One Man Army.

Addressed an issue where players who recruited Odessa could not finish the A Family Ordeal quest.

Addressed an issue during The Conqueror quest, rewarding players with the Sage Letter to Kallias after killing Stentor.

Performance and Stability:

Addressed an issue that caused Athens’s architecture to load slowly.

Addressed various weather and water textures and display issues.

The game will no longer freeze when equipping the Chest Plate or Greaves of the Underworld and entering different menu tabs.

Graphics and Animation:

Addressed various clipping issues with weapons and clothing.

Addressed various world object graphic and animation anomalies.

Addressed various issues with world lighting.

Characters and AI:

Addressed various player and NPC animations.

Addressed multiple instances where NPCs were apathetic, instead of participating in the fight.

Addressed an issue after luring an Alpha animal outside of the cave and taming it, causing the location to remain incomplete.

If Alpha animals are knocked out before being killed, they will now drop loot as intended.

Mercenary Ashen Wake, will now shoot fire arrows with Hades Bow.

User Interface, Menus and Subtitles:

Addressed various text display issues.

Addressed various subtitle sync and displays.

Addressed various cinematic and transition issues.

Addressed multiple engraving text and icon issues.

Addressed a variety of UI/HUD display issues.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the voice-over from playing during one of the Leonidas cinematics.

Addressed an issue where the “Get out of conflict to interact” message remains on the screen.

A red filter will no longer be visible on the Pause menu when taking damage.

The Purchased Maps filter will now appear on the World Map.

Rewards, Achievements and Trophies:

The Pirate! Ubisoft Club Challenge is now working as intended.

The Ubisoft Club Challenge Window Shopping will now unlock after the requirements are met.

Naval:

Naval battle quests will now restart when loading.

Addressed an issue preventing players from leaving the ship if it sinks.

Arrows and javelins will no longer be grayed out randomly.

Photo Mode:

Addressed an issue that caused the fire effects to appear in low quality during photo mode.

Addressed an issue that caused the tile and presets controls from photo mode to be visible while taking the pictures.

SPOILER PATCHES:

(Quest)- Addressed an issue during The Conquerer, preventing players from making a choice for Nikolaos.

(Quest)- Addressed an issue during The Contender, causing courageous NPCs to join the conflict in Pankration.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Events also began earlier this month, giving players an additional set of difficult challenges to overcome for high-end rewards. We were also recently treated with Bayek as an unlockable character within Ubisoft Club.

Think this patch will address some of the issues you’ve been having with Odyssey, or is there something else you think needs fixing? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Ubisoft]