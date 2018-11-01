This Sexy Catherine: Full Body Trailer Shows Off Its Revealing Mechanics

Catherine: Full Body certainly seems to be adding a ton of content to the beloved puzzle game. In addition to an all-new love interest for protagonist Vincent, it’s also getting a new mechanic that makes things more revealing. The newly-introduced Nero Glasses seemingly let you look through the characters’ clothes to see what they have on underneath. While the trailer doesn’t dive too deeply into the aesthetic changes, it seems like, at least in Japan, Catherine: Full Body won’t be heavily censored.

Check out the newly-released trailer here:

In addition, the trailer takes a look at Catherine: Full Body’s multiplayer. Speaking of multiplayer, we get our first glimpse at Persona 5‘s Joker in-game. Joker is a DLC character who is a bonus for anyone who preorders.

Catherine: Full Body is releasing on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, and this trailer may hint at some cross-play or cross-save functionality. However, that has yet to be confirmed, so we’ll have to wait and see if the two versions will be connected. In the meantime, you can get an early sneak peek of Catherine: Full Body by checking out its opening scene.

Catherine: Full Body will release on February 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan. The Western release, while confirmed, doesn’t have a date yet.