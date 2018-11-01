This Week’s Fortnite Update Is Creating Issues for Players

Fortnite version 6.21 was released today, but it’s causing issues for some players. Fans are seeing performance drops and experiencing problems with matchmaking. All of this should be temporary as Epic Games is currently investigating the issues, as stated on Twitter.

We are investigating a few issues with the v6.21 patch, including problems with performance and matchmaking. We will post an update as soon as we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2018

This week’s update has you soaring to the skies thanks to the new Balloon item. It’s also bringing an end to Fortnitemares, which had players fending off Cube fiends and fragments last week. Fortnitemares comes to a close on Sunday, November 4 at 1 pm EST. It will end with an event, so make sure you’re in-match at that time to see what surprises Epic Games has in store for us.

Today isn’t the first time a patch has created issues the Fortnite team wasn’t expecting, and it probably won’t be the last. Considering the frequency of their often substantial updates, it’s surprising it doesn’t happen more often.

As always, communicating information to players is Epic Games’ priority. Be sure to keep up follow the official Fortnite Twitter account for an update on these issues, hopefully later today.

[Source: Twitter]