Playdead’s Next Title Will be ‘More Open’ Than Inside and Limbo

There’s still a whole lot we don’t know about Playdead’s follow-up to 2016’s Inside. Save for some vague pieces of concept art, virtually nothing has been revealed about this mysterious game. However, some recent comments may shed a bit more light on what this game will be like.

In a recent interview with Danish publication PR, Playdead’s Arnt Jensen said the developer’s newest game will be “more open” than Inside or Limbo, and that he was tired of the “limitations in 2D games.”

Read his full quote here, though keep in mind there may some translation errors:

It will be a somewhat bigger game than the other two. It becomes more open and then it becomes a 3rd person game with a much larger area that you can move around. I’ve been tired of the limitations in 2D games. We have been through all over the past many years. So without knowing how to deal with the big world, that’s the way we did to get back on insecure grounds.

While we don’t know exactly what “more open” means, it certainly suggest a departure from Playdead’s previous 2D platformers. Jensen also stated that this new game will be a “sci-fi adventure.” That would be a bit different from the more fantastical Inside and Limbo, though the former did dabble with some sci-fi, as well.

We still don’t know what Playdead’s next game is, but considering the six-year gap between Limbo and Inside, we may very well not know what it is for some time.

Are you excited for a potential 3D game from Playdead? Or would you rather it stick to the 2D platformers that made it famous? Let us know!

[Source DR via ResetEra]