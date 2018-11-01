The Red Dead Redemption 2 Soundtrack Involved Some Insanely Talented People

We all knew that Woody Jackson was composing that massive Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack. (He’s the same mind that brought us the powerful score to the first Red Dead Redemption.) Now, Rockstar has offered more information on the many ultra talented hands who provided musical support throughout the game.

The list makes clear why RDR2’s soundtrack is one of the best to come from Rockstar. Keep in mind, there were over 110 musicians contributing and these are only a few of the people who appeared.

Jeff Silverman (Truth and Soul, Aloe Black)

Colin Stetson (Bon Iver, Hereditary)

David Ferguson (Johnny Cash’s engineer)

David Ralicke (Beck, Sons of Anarchy)

Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers, True Detective)

Luke O’Malley, Mario Batkovic (of Geoff Barrow’s Invada)

Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolf, Iggy Pop, Bonnie Prince Billy)

Rabih Beaini and Senyawa

CArca (frequent Bjork, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Kelela collaborator)

Duane Eddy (Lee Hazlewood protégé)

Jon Theodore (former drummer of Mars Volta and current Queens of the Stone Age drummer)

Michael Shuman aka Mikey Shoes (Queens of the Stone Age, Mini Mansions)

As a reminder, every song for both the score and soundtrack were created exclusively for RDR2.

This update on the soundtrack also included information on its producer. Grammy Award-winner Daniel Lanois produced all of the vocal tracks in RDR2. He also acted as a produced for Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and many others during his career.

Be sure to check out our review of RDR2, where you can see why the game needed such a large number of hands on deck for its music.

How has everyone else been feeling about the music within RDR2 during their sick days? Is it scratching that Western itch?

[Source: Rockstar Games]