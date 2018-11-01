TERA Deathwrack Update Pits Guild Against Each Other

Developer Bluehole has just released a brand new update for its action MMORPG TERA. Deathwrack has made its debut! It is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing dungeons and equipment with it.

Here’s a list of all the things you can expect to find after grabbing the Deathwrack update:

More Dungeons: Need to hone your dungeoneering skills? Try the 7-person dungeon—the Abscess, Bathysmal Rise, the rebalanced Demokron Factory, and Kalivan’s Dreadnaught, all now available with this update.

New Gear: Tackle some of TERA’s toughest dungeons for a chance to pick up the latest Misery gear. The Deathwrack set will become available soon after launch.

Skill Updates: This release focuses on rebalancing and upgrading the warrior, but also includes customizable skill chains and new UI components for everyone.

Guild vs. Guild Battles: It’s time to join a guild and make some new…friends, as Guild vs. Guild combat heats up on PvP servers. Your guild can now engage in worldwide, 24-hour battles against up to three different guilds at once. But choose your opponents carefully— the gods are watching, and delight in the mistakes of mortals.



There is also a trailer for this TERA update.

If you’re a fan of MMORPGs and you’ve missed catching the TERA train, you should check out our hands-on preview to see how it holds up against others of its kind. I would also suggest having a look at Neverwinter, another MMORPG that’s more rooted in traditional fantasy.

For veterans of TERA, how do you feel about guild battles? Chime in below!

[Source: En Masse]