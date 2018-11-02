Sean Bean Reminds Us of Agent 47’s Best Weapon in Hitman 2’s Live Action Trailer

Every major release gets a launch trailer. In some cases, games even receive launch trailers filmed in live action. However, Hitman 2 sits alone on a list of live action video game launch trailers that star actor Sean Bean.

Take a look at the sequel’s launch trailer below, where Bean imparts great wisdom about the world of Hitman.

Sean Bean isn’t merely the star of Hitman 2’s launch trailer. The Game of Thrones alum also features in the game as an Elusive Target. Bean’s role is that of Mark Faba, a former MI5 agent turned assassin. Nicknamed “The Undying,” Faba’s most notable trick, faking his own death, has made him quite notorious. Now that he’s appeared on the International Contract Agency’s hit list, Agent 47 must eliminate him at all costs. The Elusive Target mission in which Bean stars, also referred to as “The Undying,” goes live on November 20th, one week after Hitman 2’s launch.

Also new to Hitman are a whole host of stealth options not previously featured in the series. Advanced stealth opportunities means smarter AI, which IO Interactive has touted as “revolutionary.” All of this and more will help bolster an already robust experience on day-one.

Hitman 2’s release date is nearly upon us, arriving on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.