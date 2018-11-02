Could European Ratings Suggest 2 Classic Hitman Games Are Bound for the PS4?

Are more of Agent 47’s adventures making their way to the PlayStation 4? A recent listing discovered by ResetEra users may have revealed the existence of an upcoming re-release. Both Hitman: Absolution and Hitman: Blood Money were rated by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board in September 2018. Both titles are listed under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which took over publishing rights for the series in April 2018.

Hitman: Absolution was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, while Hitman: Blood Money was last seen way back in 2006 on the PlayStation 2. Neither Warner Bros nor IO Interactive have commented on the recently-uncovered listing, although that may be intentional.

Hitman 2 is releasing very soon, on November 13, 2018. It’s possible that the companies don’t want the spotlight taken from their upcoming release. It’s also possible that these games could be a part of a Hitman 2 season pass.

Hitman 2 looks to be a more traditional Hitman game, similar to Absolution and Blood Money. It will not be episodic, as opposed to 2016’s Hitman. We already know what it will look like when it launches, and we even got a peek at Sean Bean’s “The Undying” elusive target.

Are you excited to potentially see some older Hitman games on modern-day consoles?

[Source: ResetEra]