Spyro Reignited Trilogy Devs Hope Fans Feel They Captured the Magic

Similar to Crash, whose remake released in summer 2017, Spyro holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. To some, he’s more than a tiny purple dragon. He’s a distant, yet ever-present, childhood memory imbued with nostalgia and sheer joy. The excitement surrounding his return in Spyro Reignited Trilogy proves fans long to have those feelings renewed. Toys for Bob, the studio behind the remake, hopes they were able to recapture the magic for both Spyro faithfuls and newcomers.

During an interview with PlayStation Blog, Senior Technical Designer Jan Stec and Senior UI Artist Russell Vaccaro were asked what they hope fans take away from the trilogy.

In Vaccaro’s response, he noted Toys for Bob’s desire to honor the original trilogy and all of the added “little touches.”

I hope people feel like we were honoring the original games, because we loved these games, too. I got to work on a game that inspired me when I was younger and hope we did its justice for today’s audience. If I had to boil it down, the details that we wanted to fold in, like the minimap across the three games or the different color theming between the titles, that you can see on the game select screen… little touches like that were our way of adding life. It felt like we got to restore a treasure of the past.

Stec’s answer emphasized staying faithful to the franchise, while also breathing new life into it with modernized controls. Stec said,

We hope both returning fans and newcomers feel the same magic and sense of wonder we all felt 20 years ago when we first played Spyro The Dragon, through the amount of love, passion, and attention to detail that we put into bringing him back to life. It really mattered to us that this was done the best possible way, because we’re huge Spyro fans as well! On a personal note, I hope fans enjoy how Spyro controls in the game. When reimagining Spyro’s controls, our goal was to design them in a way that felt familiar, yet fresh and modern. In addition to nailing details like how high he jumps or how fast he runs, there was a lot of art, math, and magic put into modernizing how the player interacts with Spyro, and how Spyro interacts with the world. Some things will obviously change in a remake, but the magic stays the same!

We won’t know until the game’s release, but it seems our favorite purple dragon is in good hands.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy launches on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]