The STEINS;GATE ELITE Release Trailer for the PlayStation 4 Packs Lovely Visuals

Fans of STEINS;GATE have something to be very happy about. Thanks to developer Spike Chunsoft, STEINS;GATE ELITE will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 19, 2019, complete with upgraded visuals. There will also be an HD remake of STEINS;GATE: Linear Bounded Phenogram available for both PlayStation 4 and Steam versions, which holds an additional 10 stories written by various writers such as the Zero Escape series writer Kotaro Uchikoshi. The Nintendo Switch version will receive 8-BIT ADV STEINS;GATE, an 8-bit version of the game developed by the series creator, Chiyomaru Shikura. Unfortunately the 8-bit version doesn’t look like it will be included with the PS4 version. The listed bonus contents are available with all digital and physical copies, and can be pre-ordered now.

But what is STEINS;GATE, you ask? It’s an award-winning sci-fi interactive visual novel that was released in 2009 by 5pb. and Nitroplus. It’s release was so dang well received that it conjured a cult following, which led to the development of its own manga, drama CDs, a movie, a live action stage play, and an anime. There’s even an ongoing series running at the moment called STEINS;GATE 0, which fans of the series appear to be loving.

[Source: Spike Chunsoft]