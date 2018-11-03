New Kingdom Hearts Trailer Dives into Tangled’s Kingdom of Corona

Kingdom Hearts is all about the locations, and Kingdom Hearts III is definitely no slouch in that regard. We’ve known for a while now that the world of Tangled is making its Kingdom Hearts debut in the latest sequel, but a new trailer from Square Enix gives us the most substantial look yet at the Kingdom of Corona.

Released during the Lucca Comics & Games 2018 in Italy, Square Enix dropped the new trailer both in English and in Japanese. You can check out the English version below:

And here’s the official pitch for the trailer, from its description on YouTube:

This trailer gives a sneak peek to magical Kingdom of Corona. Rapunzel leaves her mysterious tower for the first time with the help of charming bandit Flynn Rider. Sora, Donald and Goofy join the pair on their journey to the kingdom, taking on the Heartless along the way.

As is generally the case when you enter a new Disney world in the Kingdom Hearts series, the Tangled world looks to run players through a truncated version of the movie’s storyline, but of course with all the Kingdom Hearts weirdness replacing all the finer details.

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.