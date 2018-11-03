Mini-Documentary Describes the Crazy Psychology of the Tetris Effect

Tetris Effect has been described as a “mind-melting new puzzle game” for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, releasing on November 9, 2018. The limited demo has also just been released for the weekend, and will be deactivated on Monday, November 5.

There’s something else that developer Resonair would like to call to your attention, though. In their new mini-documentary, the makers of Tetris Effect want to demonstrate what the name actually means. The “Tetris Effect” is also psychological phenomenon that occurs when you’ve played an excessive amount of Tetris. Apparently you might experience hallucinating blocks or changing the way you organize things at work or home. Check out the video below:

Tetris Effect’s lavish visuals in a VR outlet will almost certainly ensure the occurrence of the phenomena, but who’s to say that it’s a bad thing? Some people might see falling blocks when they’re zoning out, and others might see a series of falling blocks forming perfect geometric shapes in their dreams, but most contest that playing Tetris has somewhat improved their organization skills on a psychological level. That’s pretty nuts for a video game. Henk Rogers, the Tetris Company Managing Director, compares playing Tetris to athletes getting “in the zone”, and can even produce meditative effects.

Are you ready to compartmentalize virtual blocks when Tetris Effect releases? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]