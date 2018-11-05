MediEvil’s Jason Wilson Confirms Involvement with Remake, Hints at More to Come

Via Twitter, MediEvil alum Jason Wilson (tweeting via his Jay Gunn pseudonym) has dropped some knowledge on the incoming remake, including his involvement with the new game, as well as a few cheeky hints to who knows what in the future.

Wilson, who was both the art and design lead on the original MediEvil as well as the first voice actor for Sir Daniel Fortesque, started by confirming that he and Chris Sorrell (creator of the MediEvil concept and director on the first game) have been working with Other Ocean and Sony as consultants on the new remake.

I can now officially reveal that myself and Chris have been involved with consultation work on the MediEvil remake, from art to design. We have been extremely impressed and happy with Sony and @Other_Ocean ‘s passion for Sir Dan’s original undead adventures. pic.twitter.com/IeUo6mckkZ — Jay Gunn (@GunnComics) November 1, 2018

If that’s not cool enough for you, well, there’s more. Wilson continued with confidence for the new project, and a slight hint that there is more in store for the future of MediEvil:

I know some of you are eager for our thoughts (and thank you for all the nice messages and questions) but all I can say for the moment is that the game is in very safe (skeletal) hands and that this is only the beginning of more fun ghoulish things to come! — Jay Gunn (@GunnComics) November 1, 2018

Finally, when asked who is voicing Sir Dan in the remake, Wilson dropped this cheeky line in response:

The voice of Sir Dan in the trailer did sound VERY familiar! 😉 — Jay Gunn (@GunnComics) November 1, 2018

While that shouldn’t be taken as confirmation Wilson is reprising the role himself (multiple actors have played Sir Dan after all), it is worth noting the last time MediEvil was remade for the PSP, that’s exactly what happened.