NPD Reveals the Top-Selling U.S. Vita Games List, and It’s Not Pretty

The PlayStation Vita is known by many as the little handheld that could. Seemingly against all odds, the Vita kept on pushing through, maintaining a loyal, yet relatively small, fanbase. The NPD Group recently revealed the ten best-selling Vita titles in the United States, and the decision to end production on the Vita is becoming a little more clear.

Here are the best-selling PlayStation Vita games in the U.S.:

Uncharted: Golden Abyss Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Mortal Kombat (2011) Little Big Planet Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012) Killzone: Mercenary Persona 4 Golden (physical sales only) Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Unit 13

Perhaps the most fascinating, yet upsetting, thing about this list, is that these are all very early Vita titles. Killzone: Mercenary is the only title released outside of 2012 to make it on this list, and that released in 2013.

In addition, these are all the high-profile, console-quality games that the Vita promised in its early years. It later became a haven for JRPGs and indie games, though the only RPG on the list is Persona 4 Golden.

In addition, ResetEra admin ZhugeEx chimed in with some somewhat shocking news. Uncharted: Golden Abyss only managed to sell around 400K units in its lifetime. When combined, the sales for all ten games is roughly that of Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 during the almost two months after its September 7, 2018 launch.

It may not have necessarily been a sales success, but the Vita is beloved by many. Despite the struggles it faced in its lifetime, the Vita managed to carve itself a place in history.

[Source: ResetEra]