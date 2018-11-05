UK Sales Chart: Red Dead Redemption 2 Has Set Up Camp

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to find success, as it has taken the number one spot on the UK sales charts again. The game sold more physical copies than its predecessor, despite Red Dead Redemption having released eight years ago. In fact, RDR2 had the biggest opening weekend in entertainment history. It’s no surprise that the game remains at the top.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Red Dead Redemption 2 is having “the most successful second week for a game recorded all year.” This includes FIFA 19, which was 2018’s fastest selling game in the UK. Considering RDR2‘s immense popularity, the only question is how long the game can keep this streak going. Earlier this year we saw Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy dominate the UK sales charts for eight consecutive weeks. We’ll see if RDR2 can have a similar run.

With the online component of the game launching sometime in November 2018, fans will have even more reasons to buy RDR2. Rockstar has yet to provide further details on Red Dead Online although dataminers have drawn their own conclusions. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as more information develops.

Below are the top ten games on the UK Sales chart, for the week ending on November 3, 2018.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

3. FIFA 19

4. Forza Horizon 4

5. Spider-Man

6. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

7. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

8. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

9. Football Manager 2019

10. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]