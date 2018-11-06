Take a Look at the Trophies You Can Earn in Battlefield V
Battlefield V is marching its way to it’s November 20, 2018 release date, but some have managed to get their hands on an early copy. With that, the list of trophies available in-game is now available to the public. Some may find the number of trophies to be surprisingly small, and they may not seem too challenging to earn.
Battlefield V comes with 22 trophies at launch. There are three bronze, eleven silver, seven gold, and of course, one platinum. Naturally, a majority of them are multiplayer-focused, although there are plenty you can acquire from Battlefield V’s War Stories. Based on the list, none of the trophies seem particularly challenging, although some may be time-consuming.
Here is the trophy list for Battlefield V:
- Bronze
- Enemy Attrition
- In Multiplayer, get 10 kills in a round
- Last Man Standing
- In Multiplayer, have 3 squad members spawn on you
- Not On My Watch
- In Multiplayer, perform 10 squad revives
- Silver
- Call ’em in!
- In Multiplayer, as a squad leader call in 2 reinforcements in a round
- Combat Engineer
- In Multiplayer, build 10 fortifications in a round
- Eager Beaver
- Earn 150,000 score as a Player
- Fender Bender
- In Multiplayer, roadkill 5 enemies
- Grim Reaper
- In Multiplayer, kill 30 enemies
- Heads Down
- In Multiplayer, fully surprress 5 enemeies
- Hoist the Flag
- In Multiplayer, capture 10 flags in Frontlines
- Lovely
- Complete the Under No Flag War Story
- Off-hand
- In Multiplayer, kill 10 enemeies with a secondary weapon in a round
- Ou la Mort
- Complete Trailleur War Story
- Store fuglar fanga ingi flugor
- Complete Nordlys War Story
- Gold
- Death From Above
- In Multiplayer, destroy 5 manned stationary weapons with an Airplane
- Elite
- Earn 500,000 score as a Player
- Globetrotter
- Play a round of conquest in each of the launch maps
- Jack of All Trades
- Earn 100,000 score as an Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon
- Storyteller
- Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Medium
- Sins of the Fathers
- Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hardcore
- Veteran
- Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hard
- Platinum
- World War Two Hero
- Collect all other Battlefield V trophies
If you’re eager to start your Battlefield V trophy hunting, be sure to check up on all of the preloading details. Since one of the trophies involves playing on each multiplayer map, it’s best to familiarize yourself with them all. With the Battle Royale mode Firestorm not launching until 2019, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of trophies it brings to the game.
Battlefield V will release on November 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, owners of the Deluxe Edition will be able to play it almost a week early.
