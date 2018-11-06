Are You Black Clover: Quartet Knights Players Ready to Face Charlotte?

Black Clover: Quartet Knights is getting a hefty dose of new content. Some of this content is paid, while some of it is available to all players as a free update. The “Royal Magic Knight Set – Blue” brings Charlotte, an all-new character into the action for people willing to pay. For those who prefer free things, prepare for Alliance Battle and a Gallery!

Charlotte leads the Blue Rose squad and uses Briar Magic. In addition, her pack comes with a challenge scenario, all-new outfits, and player icons. Bandai Namco also released a tweet, which offers a better look at her.

Charlotte is the first of three Black Clover: Quartet Knights DLC characters. The second, Julius, is coming with his own content pack in the future, while the third character is currently unknown. Fans had the chance to vote on who they wanted to see round out that this trio. The poll is closed, but results have not been announced yet.

Not all of the new content is paid. Charlotte is joined by a free update that introduced two new modes. One, Alliance Battle, is competitively-focused, while Gallery Mode lets players flex their creative muscles. Alliance Battle is an online mode where players are grouped together based on a survey they take before a match. Two teams will duke it out in order to claim an in-game prize. Don’t worry, however, since the losing team will also get a (smaller) prize.

In Gallery Mode, there are no battles to be had. Well, no literal battles, at least. You can create your own scene by using in-game characters, items, backgrounds, and more. You also are able to show off your creation to the world, and look at fellow pieces of art from other players.

Both the DLC pack and the free update are out now. Black Clover: Quartet Knights is available on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: Bandai Namco]