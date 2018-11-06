Fortnite Update 6.22 Makes the Game a Team Sport With Team Terror LTM and NFL Items
Fortnite updates abound, as of late. Fortnitemares came to an epic, map changing conclusion, but the story continues in Save the World with Fortnitemares Part 2. Fight with two new heroes while wielding the brand new Candy Corn Light Machine Gun, available as a quest reward.
There’s still plenty of fun to look forward to in Battle Royale with limited time mode, Team Terror. Two teams of 32 players go head to head in Fortnite, while Cube Monsters add to the chaos. Monster spawners are spread across the map and will also appear each time the storm shrinks. But these creatures aren’t entirely bad. “Monsters can drop weapons or ammo when destroyed. Gold monsters and monster spawners drop Legendary items when destroyed.” Expect a lot more farming resources, floor loot, consumables, and ammo available during these extra challenges when playing Team Terror.
The team spirit continues in the item shop this week. Starting on November 9, 2018 at 7 pm ET, you can rock your favorite NFL team’s jersey. There will also be football-themed emotes, tools, and gliders available.
No weapons are getting vaulted this week, but Battle Royale mode is introducing a new weapon, the Heavy Assault Rifle. This gun can be found in floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. It’s available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants dealing 44, 46, and 48 damage, respectively. Expect a magazine size of 25 and a fire rate of 3.75.
Now that Halloween season is over, the Pumpkin Launcher is back to being a regular Rocket Launcher. And the newly introduced Balloons will have a smaller impact on the game, as the spawn rate has been reduced from 12.2% to 2.3%.
You can read the patch notes in their entirety below.
BATTLE ROYALE
LIMITED TIME EVENT: TEAM TERROR
Summary
Monsters have invaded the Battle Royale island! Two teams will battle it out as Cube Monsters monsters join the fight. Defeat the other team to earn a Victory Royale.
Mode Details
- Two teams of 32 players. Eliminate the other team to win.
- Monster spawners are scattered throughout the map and also appear each time the storm closes in to a new circle.
- Monsters can drop weapons or ammo when destroyed. Gold monsters and monster spawners drop Legendary items when destroyed.
- Farming resources increased 75% over default.
- Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%.
- Floor loot spawns double ammo.
- Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo.
- Chests spawn double ammo & consumables.
- Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.
LIMITED TIME EVENT: BLITZ!
Summary
Blitz is a faster-paced version of Battle Royale. The match begins with the storm moving towards the island, and the delay between each circle is shorter than normal, creating matches that are 15 minutes long or less. The map also has extra loot and resources. Profile Stats count in this mode, so fight hard for the Victory Royale!
Mode Details
- The storm is already moving in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully!
- Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes.
- Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%.
- Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%.
- Reduced empty floor loot spawn chance from 21.5% to 3.55%
- Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%.
- Increased materials found on the ground from 30 to 60 per instance.
- Increased number, spawn rate & the descent speed of Supply Drops.
- Increased number of llamas spawned by 4x.
- Removed shopping carts.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Can be found in floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops
- Available in Rare, Epic and Legendary Variants
- Deals 44 / 46 / 48 damage
- 3.75 Fire Rate
- Has a magazine size of 25
- The Pumpkin Launcher has been reverted back to the standard Rocket Launcher.
- We’ve reduced the spawn rate of Balloons from 12.2% to 2.3%.
GAMEPLAY
- Storm max damage cap changed back to 8 damage from 10 damage.
Bug Fixes
- Players hit by a Boogie Bomb while holding Balloons will no longer have physics issues. They will now properly drop the Balloons.
SAVE THE WORLD
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- Fortnitemares Part 2 quests are now available!
- Complete the epic storyline of Hexsylvania.
- Now includes the Vlad miniboss and the final fight to put him to rest.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the quest Supply Run would improperly launch players into Hexslyvania resulting in quest items not spawning.
- Fixed an issue where two survivors could possibly spawn next to each other in the same camp.
HEROES
- New Mythic Ninja – Werewolf Dire
- A wild Ninja that becomes more fearsome and energetic at night.
- Available in the Event Store November 7th at 7 PM EST.
- New Perks:
- Nightstalker – During Evening and Night, gain 25% bonus movement speed.
- Midnight Stalker – Increases the movement speed bonus of Night Stalker by an additional 25%.
- Abilities cost 50% less energy during Evening and Night.
- New Legendary Outlander – Sanguine Dusk
- Uses Phase Shift to steal health from enemies.
- Available as a quest reward from Fortnitemares Part 2.
- New Perks:
- Phase Siphon – Phase Shifting through enemies deals 11 base damage and heals 6 base health.
- Super Siphon – Increases the healing of Phase Siphon to 32 base health.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where glowing effects on Ninja characters would stop glowing after entering Shadow Stance.
UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused players to appear in your lobby even after they have left.
- This may have caused incorrect power level restrictions on missions.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- The Candy Corn LMG is now available as a quest reward from Fortnitemares Part 2.
- A heavy, festive weapon with a huge magazine full of candy shaped bullets. Most effective at mid-range engagements when aiming down sights from a fixed position.
- Weapon Perk:
- Eliminating enemies with this weapon can spawn healing candy pickups.
GAMEPLAY
Bug Fixes
- Reviving defenders will no longer leave them indestructible but unable to shoot or take any action.
- Re-summoning a revived defender will no longer leave an invisible, indestructible copy of the defender behind.
AUDIO
- Added additional sounds for Vlad Taker and ambient sounds for his coffin.
- Updated Atlas Victory sequence movie sound mix.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed multiple volume and missing sound issues with the Atlas.
- Fixed mix issue with Lars music suppressing ambient music.
- Fixed sound playback issues with the Flamegrill trap.
- Fixed issues with Frontend reward music not playing consistently.
- Fixed audio issues with active encampments not triggering.