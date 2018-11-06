Fortnite Update 6.22 Makes the Game a Team Sport With Team Terror LTM and NFL Items

Fortnite updates abound, as of late. Fortnitemares came to an epic, map changing conclusion, but the story continues in Save the World with Fortnitemares Part 2. Fight with two new heroes while wielding the brand new Candy Corn Light Machine Gun, available as a quest reward.

There’s still plenty of fun to look forward to in Battle Royale with limited time mode, Team Terror. Two teams of 32 players go head to head in Fortnite, while Cube Monsters add to the chaos. Monster spawners are spread across the map and will also appear each time the storm shrinks. But these creatures aren’t entirely bad. “Monsters can drop weapons or ammo when destroyed. Gold monsters and monster spawners drop Legendary items when destroyed.” Expect a lot more farming resources, floor loot, consumables, and ammo available during these extra challenges when playing Team Terror.

The team spirit continues in the item shop this week. Starting on November 9, 2018 at 7 pm ET, you can rock your favorite NFL team’s jersey. There will also be football-themed emotes, tools, and gliders available.

No weapons are getting vaulted this week, but Battle Royale mode is introducing a new weapon, the Heavy Assault Rifle. This gun can be found in floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. It’s available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants dealing 44, 46, and 48 damage, respectively. Expect a magazine size of 25 and a fire rate of 3.75.

Now that Halloween season is over, the Pumpkin Launcher is back to being a regular Rocket Launcher. And the newly introduced Balloons will have a smaller impact on the game, as the spawn rate has been reduced from 12.2% to 2.3%.

You can read the patch notes in their entirety below.