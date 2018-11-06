GRIP: Combat Racing Free Bonus Track Launches Alongside the Game

Caged Element and Wired Productions’ GRIP: Combat Racing is out now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This brutal, high-speed, arcade-style racer allows you to flip and twist across walls with its gravity defying tracks. Packed with twenty-two courses, the game is already keeping its promise for free, additional content. How? Its November 6, 2018 launch also marked the debut of a new track: SAAT Coast. Players will have to think fast as they navigate this dangerous jungle setting.

Buckle up for the GRIP: Combat Racing launch trailer.

Heavily inspired by Rollcage, GRIP: Combat Racing focuses on getting the feel and physics just right. With both local and online multiplayer available, Caged Element hopes this will be your new go-to arcade racing experience.

Below is a breakdown of the game’s key features, according to the official website.

Features Hit speeds of up to 767 mph on floors, walls and ceilings

Race your way through 22 tracks across a host of 4 exotic planets

Pick-up 9 power-ups and weapons, from shields and turbos, to missiles and explosive

Compete with offline split screen and online multiplayer

Face off alone or team up in 5 Arena battle maps

Beat the clock in 19 point-to-point Carkour runs

Single player campaign included

For a closer look at GRIP: Combat Racing, be sure to read our review! Think you’ll be taking to these winding roads soon? Let us know in the comments below!