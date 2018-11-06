PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

GRIP: Combat Racing Free Bonus Track Launches Alongside the Game

November 6, 2018Written by Janet Garcia

GRIP Combat Racing

Caged Element and Wired Productions’ GRIP: Combat Racing is out now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This brutal, high-speed, arcade-style racer allows you to flip and twist across walls with its gravity defying tracks. Packed with twenty-two courses, the game is already keeping its promise for free, additional content. How? Its November 6, 2018 launch also marked the debut of a new track: SAAT Coast. Players will have to think fast as they navigate this dangerous jungle setting.

Buckle up for the GRIP: Combat Racing launch trailer.

Heavily inspired by Rollcage, GRIP: Combat Racing focuses on getting the feel and physics just right. With both local and online multiplayer available, Caged Element hopes this will be your new go-to arcade racing experience.

Below is a breakdown of the game’s key features, according to the official website.

Features

  • Hit speeds of up to 767 mph on floors, walls and ceilings
  • Race your way through 22 tracks across a host of 4 exotic planets
  • Pick-up 9 power-ups and weapons, from shields and turbos, to missiles and explosive
  • Compete with offline split screen and online multiplayer
  • Face off alone or team up in 5 Arena battle maps
  • Beat the clock in 19 point-to-point Carkour runs
  • Single player campaign included

For a closer look at GRIP: Combat Racing, be sure to read our review! Think you’ll be taking to these winding roads soon? Let us know in the comments below!

