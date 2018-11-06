The New Dragon Quest Monsters Game Stars One of Dragon Quest XI’s Characters

To celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary, Square Enix announced a brand-new Dragon Quest Monsters game is in development for consoles. Not much information was given about this new installment, but we know it has ties to the most recent Dragon Quest game.

The announcement was made during a special Dragon Quest Monsters livestream. It is a completely original title in the series, not related to the Joker series or any other prior game. Similar to the first Dragon Quest Monsters game, this new title will feature characters from a core Dragon Quest game, only aged down. The new Dragon Quest Monsters game stars Dragon Quest XI companion Erik and his younger sister, Mia.

So far, that’s all that has been revealed about the game. A title, release date, and platforms were not provided. However, Square Enix promised more information will be revealed at a later date. It also is unknown if this will make it to the West, so we will have to wait and see.

This is far from the only Dragon Quest game in the pipeline. Dragon Quest Builders 2 just dumped a ton of information on its multiplayer features. In addition, the MMO Dragon Quest X may come to the West, albeit in an offline version. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, launched on the PlayStation 4 in September 2018, to critical and commercial success.

Are you excited to see a new Dragon Quest Monsters game? Let us know!

[Source: GamesTalk via Siliconera]