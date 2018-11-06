Get Your Dancing Shoes Ready for the Persona Dancing Demos

Attention all dancers! If you are in North America, you will have the chance to practice your skills before the Persona Dancing games release in December 2018. The demos for Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight for the PlayStation 4 are available now. Unfortunately, European players will have to wait until December 11, 2018 to get their hands on the demos. As a reminder, the games will launch on December 4, 2018 in both regions.

A little information is available on these trials. Both demos will feature four songs from the full games. So “Light the Fire Up in the Night” is in Persona 3: Dancing in Moonight, and the Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight demo has “Blooming Villain.” Both are nearly 3GB downloads.

In addition, digital preorders for the Persona Dancing games are now open, although only in North America. Preordering the game will provide you with special bonuses, including exclusive characters and songs. While European players won’t be able to preorder the game digitally, they will still have the opportunity to nab the bonuses. Buying the game digitally within two weeks of launch swill give them the same content.

If, after dancing your feet off, you realize you want to buy both Persona Dancing games, then you’re in luck! The Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection bundles both of the titles together in one package. In addition, the collection comes with a special download code for Persona 4: Dancing All Night on the PlayStation 4, and the collection is the only way to play that game on that system.

The Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection, as well as the individual games, release on December 4, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.