Road Redemption Drags an Explosive Trailer Behind its Wheels in This Official Launch Trailer

Road Redemption releases on November 6, 2018, and brings a trailer packed with plenty of high-speed deaths as the result of unbridled carnage. Inspired by Road Rash, Road Redemption will take you across the country in stages that are structured similarly to a roguelike. Oh, and did I mention that you can play as Shovel Knight, the honorable fighter who once faced God of War’s own Kratos? There’s also some stuff from Killing Floor 2 to be enjoyed.

The official description beneath the trailer reads:

Lead your motorcycle gang on an epic journey across the country in this driving combat adventure. Earn money by completing races, assassinations, robberies, and other challenges in your path. As you collect loot, you’ll upgrade your character, your bike, and your weapons. Driving a motorcycle at 100 mph while trying to hit someone with a pipe is dangerous, and death can come quickly. There are no extra lives nor continues. Fortunately, every time you die, all the experience you’ve collected can be used to upgrade your character, your bike, and your weapons. In the multiplayer mode, you can work with your friends or fight against them. It’s up to you.

With an impressive set of upgrades to focus on and multiplayer, Road Redemption seems to want players in for the long haul. If its roguelike elements are anything like Enter the Gungeon or The Binding of Isaac, we could have another indie classic on our hands.

[Source: YouTube]