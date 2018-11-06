Runner3 Sprints to the PlayStation 4 This November

Developed by Choice Provisions, Runner3 is finally making its way to the PlayStation 4 on November 13, 2018. While the game will retail for $19.99, you can save 50% if you buy it within the first two weeks of release, as part of a celebration of the studio’s 10 year anniversary.

Check out this rhythm-music, auto-running platformer in the official announcement trailer below.

Runner3 initially launched earlier in 2018, but the team has made adjustments based on community feedback. Now, you’ll find a wide array of difficulty options included in the franchise again. Players can change enemy density, add additional checkpoints to levels, and more to help them get through this fun but challenging experience. As an added bonus, it will now be easier to score a perfect run, because players can now “self-bonk” as a way to start things over on their own terms.

Below is a working list of what players can expect from Runner3.

All character moves are available from the start of the game – You can double-jump to your heart’s content!

– You can double-jump to your heart’s content! Made the jump and avoid enemies/obstacles more forgiving – We love tinkering with hitboxes over here. We’re cuckoo bananas for it.

– We love tinkering with hitboxes over here. We’re cuckoo bananas for it. Added more on-screen communication regarding the Impossible Levels, the Retro Levels, and the overall difficulty of the game – Don’t say we didn’t warn you when you fire up one of the game’s nine “Impossible Levels.”

– Don’t say we didn’t warn you when you fire up one of the game’s nine “Impossible Levels.” Added a “break” sound effect to kickwalls in addition to their musical tone – We received more requests for this than just about anything else. We were happy to oblige.

Runner3 releases on November 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4. It is only digital for now, but the Nicalis did tease a physical copy on Twitter back in October 2018. For more from Choice Provisions stay tuned for their upcoming release, Bubsy: Paws on Fire, set for quarter one in 2019.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]