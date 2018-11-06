Take Your First Look at Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Battlefront II

Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II. We knew he was on the way in late November 2018, as he was on the roadmap DICE presented and updated multiple numerous times. However, Ben Walke, a developer at DICE, decided to give fans an early look at Obi-Wan in action.

The footage was released on Walke’s Twitter:

…and here’s a sneak peek at a certain Jedi. Early WIP of an animation test, hence the green lightsaber, it WILL be blue (2/4)https://t.co/2MKzzyYjSP pic.twitter.com/TjzEs6nZ8E — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) November 6, 2018

The footage is brief and obviously incomplete, but exciting nonetheless. Before you go off on Obi-Wan’s lightsaber color, rest assured that it will be blue when he comes to the game.

In addition, Walke shared a sneak peek at Obi-Wan’s Jedi robes:

…and here’s a look at some Jedi Robes that are in development (3/4)https://t.co/2MKzzyYjSP pic.twitter.com/7o3GUfj28P — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) November 6, 2018

With Battlefront II having launched back on November 17, 2017, it’s a bit surprising to see an iconic character such as Obi-Wan only now being introduced. He joins his nemesis, General Grievous, who debuted in October 2018. It is part of an effort to bring prequel-era and, more specifically, Star Wars: The Clone Wars content to Battlefront II. Many of the actors from the animated series are returning, and that includes James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan. Even more iconic heroes will join in 2019, including Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker himself.

Lots of other updates are on the horizon. An upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II update will see Geonosis introduced and eventually a new mode. Despite the controversy it faced at launch, it certainly looks like Battlefront II has a promising future ahead of it.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Twitter]