Solve Puzzles on Your PSVR Today With Transpose

Transpose, a room-scale VR game designed to test players’ spatial awareness and problem-solving skills as they solve elaborate puzzles, is out today. Developed by Secret Location, a developer known for titles such as Blasters of the Universe and Sleepy Hollow: VR Experience, the game has come to multiple VR platforms! This includes the PlayStation VR, where you can pick it up for $19.99.

Via a press release, Secret Location President and Co-Founder Ryan Andal provided the following quote for the occasion:

Transpose is Secret Location’s full-blown foray into using surrealism as a core game mechanic to show how effective this artistic direction can be in VR. We hope that Transpose’s revamping of the puzzle genre will show the value of creating diverse VR games and help further the medium’s recent renaissance of high-quality and truly creative projects.

A list of key features was also provided for Transpose. Here are some of the things you will experience in the game.

Players must solve puzzles by recording their own actions to create multiple instances of themselves, called echoes, and coordinate their echoes from various time loops to sync up and solve puzzles together; Real-time Motion Capture: Transpose records players’ every action, allowing them to see copies of their characters mimic their actual movements almost immediately after being enacted;

Transpose records players’ every action, allowing them to see copies of their characters mimic their actual movements almost immediately after being enacted; Perspective Shifts: Set in a mesmerizingly surreal world, Transpose allows players to rotate the environment around them to walk on walls and ceilings, experiencing perspective shifts and multifaceted puzzles in ways only possible in VR.

