H1Z1: Battle Royale Season 2 is Underway, Here’s the New Battle Pass
Today, Daybreak games introduced the Season 2 Battle Pass to H1Z1: Battle Royale. This premium purchase adds a new set of 75 reward tiers , and even introduces multiple new reward types. The Battle Pass is on sale now through in-game means, but PlayStation Store customers can get a little something extra.
Here are the official details, per a press release from Daybreak Games:
- Season 2 of the Battle Pass includes 75 tiers, up from 30 in Season 1:
- The Premium Battle Pass will be available for 750 Crowns in-game, OR there’s a special PlayStation Store bundle that includes the Premium Battle Pass AND an exclusive Skull Ops outfit.
- Want to get a head start on unlocking your new outfits? A special Premium Battle Pass package will be available that also unlocks the first 25 tiers at a discount.
- The Premium line of the Season 2 Battle Pass includes 4 new outfits, a host of new weapon skins, and a few new reward types.
- There will be Free, Premium, and PlayStation Plus lines of the Battle Pass.
- You will be able to unlock individual tiers of the Battle Pass with Crowns starting from the beginning of Season 2.
That PlayStation Store bundle is currently available for $19.99.
H1z1: Battle Royale Season 2 will be in operation until January 22, 2019.